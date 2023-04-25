South Cinema Setting Benchmarks: RRR, KGF 2, Kantara to PS I, the industry witnesses growth by a whopping 96%

The South Indian film industry is getting bigger, more profitable and is giving Bollywood a run for its money. This began with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali- the film captured audiences’ imagination in the Hindi heartland. However, the comparisons between South Indian cinema and the Hindi film industry have now become routine, courtesy pandemic. In the post-pandemic, the Hindi-dubbed versions of Kannada, and Telugu films like KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa: The Rise, and RRR among others have overshadowed Bollywood films, in terms of box office earnings too.

According to a report titled 'South India: Setting Benchmarks for the Nation in Media & Entertainment', which has been released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the South industry has witnessed growth by a whopping 96% in 2022. The South Indian film industry captures four languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam spread over the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and the union territory Puducherry.

Data by CII

The Tamil film industry has topped the list with Rs 2,950 crore in revenues followed by Telugu at Rs 2,500 crore, Kannada at Rs 1,570 crore, and Malayalam at Rs 816 crore.

The contribution of the southern region is 52% of the estimated revenue of Rs 15,000 crore at the all-India level.

In terms of movie releases in 2022, out of the 1,691 films, 916 films released were in South languages thus accounting for 54 per cent of the total releases in the country.

"The market correction will happen in 2023 and then it is expected to grow well in 2024 on that corrected base. Overall, despite no biggies like RRR, KGF 2 or Kantara expected in 2023, the south region is still expected to maintain its revenues of 2022 in 2023," the report added.

What is working South Indian films and what isn't for Bollywood?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared his thoughts on what is working for South cinema and further added the reason why South Indian films are working at the box office and Hindi films aren’t.

"South Indian industry is booming in their own way because they are coming with content-rich movies. If you Telugu, we had RRR, from Kannada we had Kantara, and KGF 2 and in Tamil, we had Valimai, Ponniyin Selvan and Malayalam too has got good movies. They all have managed to crack it and deliver the content to their native states. The films are doing good outside their states as well which is why they are able to earn double the revenue. Earlier 100 crores was the benchmark but now South Movies which are releasing Pan India are earning 1000 crores, like Vikram, RRR, KGF 2," says the industry tracker.

He continues, "With Bollywood, the problem is it is too vast like from Punjab to UP to Maharashtra and West Bengal, it is difficult for them to target the audience, where they will set the movie. But Bollywood, they have missed catering to the mass audience and in the South all four languages and superstars are targetting first their niche audience and later other languages. So they know their target. The movies of Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao which worked before the pandemic are not working now."

Why Bollywood films are being released directly on OTT?

Ramesh Bala comments, "For some movies, they go for OTT to get premium amounts from the streaming platforms. For example, post-theatrical if they are getting Rs 10 crores, but direct premiere they will make around Rs 25 crore. Some producers think what if the film fails at the box office, OTT is the fair deal then. In Hindi, there's still at least one film every month that is releasing directly on OTT but in the South, the trend has gone."

Line up of South movies in 2023-24

"The lineup is bright as we have Jailer, Indian 2, Vijay's Leo, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas have also got few releases in 2 years. South is confident and is making good deals with satellite and digital rights, also by dubbing the films in Hindi. Sometimes they end up covering budgets from selling rights, theatrical earning becomes additional profit for them. Also, the culture of 5 AM shows matters. There is a celebration and this brings the audience to the theatres," said the trade analyst.

He signed off on sharing his thoughts on the missing celebration of cinema in the North. "The culture is important after Amitabh Bachchan as an angry young man or be it three Khans, no actors of now managed to bring the audience to the cinemas as they did. The celebration of cinema is vanishing there."

