South films Diwali UPDATES: Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya teaser, Agent release date and more

Akhil Akkineni's Agent release date Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy’s highly-anticipated Pan India project Agent is gearing up for its release. The makers came up with an update about the film’s release date. Agent will hit the screens for Sankranthi, 2023. The exact release date will be announced soon.

Sakshi Vaidya played Akhil’s love interest, and Mammootty will be seen in a vital role.

Samantha's Yashoda new poster Samantha shared a new poster of her upcoming film Yashoda, on the occasion of Diwali. In the new poster, Samantha, dressed in green, is surrounded by her friends, who seem to be teasing her. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film will release in theatres on November 11, 2022. Samantha plays the role of a pregnant woman, who is put through a spy training program. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma.

Ravi Teja's Ravanasura release date Ravi Teja has a bucket full of films lined up in Telugu. One of many is Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Varma. Today, the actor took to Twitter, shared a new poster, and announced the release date. Ravi Teja's much-anticipated movie Ravanasura will be released in cinema halls on April 7 next year. The new poster shows the actor with an intense gaze and a cigarette in his mouth. Ravanasura touted to be an action thriller, is penned by Srikanth Vissa. The movie also features actors Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Nitin Mehta, Satya, and Jaya Prakash.

Chiranjeevi's next title and teaser On the occasion of Deepavali, the title of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film was announced. The movie, which was so far referred to as Mega 154, has been titled Waltair Veerayya. The makers also released a teaser revealing the look of Chiranjeevi in the film. The teaser shows Chiranjeevi's in his larger-than-life heroism with exploding action. Clad in a lungi with bidi smoking, he records a vlog in the backdrop of the explosion asking his fans to like, share and subscribe to his channel. Directed by Bobby, the film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Ravi Teja in a key role. Music composer Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is rendering the tunes for the film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veer Simha Reddy release date The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK107 announced the title of the film. The film is titled Veer Simha Reddy and will hit the big screens in Sankranti 2023. The film will clash at the box office with Mega 154 starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Prabhas starrer Adipurush, and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu as they are scheduled to release on the same date. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Shruti Haasan is the female lead.



Dhanush's Sir new poster Dhanush's new poster of smashing the goons as school kids watch him has been released. The makers shared the poster to wish fans a happy Diwali. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is touted to be a period social drama that talks about the education mafia. The film narrates a young man’s struggle against the privatization of education. Samyuktha Menon is roped in to play the leading lady in the film, while GV Prakash Kumar will score the music for the flick. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.