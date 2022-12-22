South Indian actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana to Allu Arjun's better half Sneha: Fabulous Lives of South Wives

Some of the leading men in the South including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Yash are not just ruling the silver screens, but also love to 'live life king size'. The stars are often seen taking off on exotic vacations with their loved ones, owning private jets, stepping out in designer outfits, and living in lush houses in posh neighborhoods. Along with this, their better halves also often make headlines for their fabulous lifestyle. This brings us to our topic of the day. Today, we will try and get an insight into the extravagant lifestyle of star wives including Sneha Reddy, Upasana Kamineni, Namrata Shirodkar, and Radhika Pandit, to name just a few.

Allu Arjun's better half Sneha Reddy Pushpa star Allu Arjun's better half Sneha Reddy is one of the most popular star wives in the South film industry. She is often seen accompanying the Stylish Star on family and work trips. Her sartorial wardrobe, especially ethnic is a perfect blend of class and chic. She has made several heads turn with her beautiful attire. How they met? For those who do not know, more than a decade ago, Allu Arjun flew to the United States to attend a friend’s wedding, and there he met his future wife Sneha Reddy. The two had an instant connection after being introduced by some mutual friends. Later the friends of the Tollywood star persuaded him to message her and when he did, surely enough Sneha Reddy replied. The two talked on the phone before meeting again. Eventually, they started dating but kept their relationship away from the limelight. When AA's parents find out, they did not approve of their relationship, but the couple was not in the mood to back down. The two even have two kids together Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Sneha Reddy's profession Sneha Reddy initially joined her father as the director of the Academic and Placement cell at SCIENT Institute of Technology. She was also the chief editor of the SIT College’s magazine “SPECTRUM”. Allu Arjun's lineup After captivating movie buffs as Pushpa Raj in the first installment of the franchise, the Tollywood heartthrob will once again reprise his iconic role in the second installment of the popular franchise. He will be seen sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli in the sequel.

Ram Charan's partner Upasana Kamineni Ram Charan's partner Upasana Kamineni is a perfect example of a match made in heaven. Despite being in the limelight, the RRR star is considered to be an introvert, while his better half Upasana is the life of every party. Even after being married to each other for more than 10 years, these two still manage to shell couple goals. In the meantime, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Informing about the same, the Konidela family penned on social media, "We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni." How they met? Ram Charan and Upasana were introduced to each other during their college days. They became good friends, and soon their friendship transpired into love. After gaining the blessings of their families, the two lovebirds finally got married on June 14, 2012. Ram Charan's upcoming movies At the moment, Ram Charan is working in director S Shankar's much-awaited political thriller, RC15. He will be seen romancing Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani in his next. Backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the venture will star SJ Suryah in a crucial role, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra as the supporting cast. Upasana's profession Upasana is the founder of URLife, and the Vice-Chairperson, and CSR of Apollo Hospitals. She is also the Managing Director of the Apollo Foundation.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar Another power couple in the South is superstar Mahesh Babu and his better half Namrata Shirodkar. The star's wife is a former model and actress. She is a homemaker now and is often seen making appearances with her superstar hubby. How they met? After falling for each other on the sets of Vamsi, Mahesh Babu and Namrata exchanged wedding vows on 10th February 2005. These two are now parents to a son Gautham and a daughter Sitara. Recently Namrata Shirodkar revealed during an interview why she left acting after marrying the superstar, "Because Mahesh Babu was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other. We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai and I didn't know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I'm going to come to Hyderabad I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn't want me to work. Which is why also we took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us." Namrata Shirodkar's profession Some of her noteworthy films include Kacche Dhaage, Pukar, and Vaastav The Reality, to name just a few.

Yash's wifey Radhika Pandit Radhika Pandit has been married to KGF star Yash for 6 years now. Despite being away from the big screens, the former Kannada actress continues to stay in the limelight for several reasons, one of them being that she is extremely active on social media. She is also often seen making appearances with the Sandalwood star and also takes off for foreign holidays with her family. How they met? It would not be wrong to say that Yash and Radhika Pandit were fated to be together. As you might already know, these two met on the sets of the Television show Nanda Gokula. While they did not get along very well initially, they were cast opposite each other in other projects. Their professional association soon transformed into friendship, which later turned into love. After being in a relationship for around a decade, the two finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016. The couple completed 6 years of marital bliss a couple of days back, and wishing her hubby on their anniversary, Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few magical moments of the lovebirds over the years. She captioned the post, "This is us...we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL...Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real...Happy Anniversary. Love you." The couple is blessed with a boy Yatharv and a daughter Ayra. Radhika Pandit's profession Radhika Pandit made her big screen debut with the 2008 movie Moggina Manasu and continues to be a part of several popular projects like Ramchari Divya, Krishnan Love Story Geetha, Drama Nandini, and Moggina Manasu Chanchala, to name just a few. Yash's upcoming movies Basking in the success of his latest release, KFG: Chapter 2, Yash is yet to announce his next project. The latest buzz suggests that the actor will make the big announcement on his birthday in January next year.