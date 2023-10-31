Top 8 South Indian films that were remade in Hindi: Hera Pheri to Rowdy Rathore

Remakes have been a part of the cinema culture for almost as long as films have existed. The idea is to recreate a movie to suit a particular audience, without losing the essence of the original film. Remakes also serve the purpose of getting the story told to a wider set of people. In a country as diverse as India, it is only natural that over the years, several films have been remade into other languages. Here are the top 8 South Indian films that were remade in Hindi.

1. Woh Saat Din (1983) - Antha Ezhu Naatkal (1981)

Woh Saat Din is a 1983 romantic drama film which features Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Padmini Kolhapure in the lead roles. The film revolves around a love triangle between the three characters, and the dramatic events that follow. The film helmed by Bapu is a remake of the 1981 film Antha Ezhu Naatkal, helmed by K. Bhagyaraj, who also starred in the film, alongside Rajesh and Ambika. Both films have a similar storyline, narrated in a different manner to make it more engaging. Bapu had earlier directed the Telugu remake of Antha Ezhu Naatkal as well, titled Radha Kalyanam in 1981.

2. Virasat (1997) - Thevar Magan (1992)

Virasat is an action drama film which is helmed by Priyadarshan. The film features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Pooja Batra, Amrish Puri, Milind Gunaji and many more. The film is a remake of the 1992 Tamil film Thevar Magan, helmed by Bharathan. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, Revathi, Gautami, Nassar, Kaka Radhakrishnan, and many more. Both films tell the story of the feud between two families, and have a social undertone pointing out the caste based system still prevalent in the society.

The films were well received not just by the fans, but by critics as well, and have gained a cult status among cinephiles.

3. Hera Pheri (2000) - Ramji Rao Speaking (1989)

Hera Pheri is undoubtedly one of the most memorable films from the early 2000s. The comedy entertainer featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and their landlord Baburao, who are entangled in a ransom call via a cross connection. The trio come up with a plan to take the ransom money for themselves. The film is a remake of the 1989 Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking, helmed by the duo Siddique-Lal. Ramji Rao Speaking featured Mukesh, Saikumar, and Innocent in the lead roles, and was a blockbuster hit. The film is considered to be one of the best Malayalam comedy films till date, and has received a cult status as well.

4. Saathiya (2002) - Alai Payuthey (2000)

Saathiya is a 2002 Hindi romantic drama film, helmed by Shaad Ali. The film features Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherji in lead roles, and tells the story of two young lovers, who get married against all odds, and the events that follow. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, helmed by Mani Ratnam, who, incidentally, is also one of the producers of the Hindi remake. Alaipayuthey features R. Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles, and is considered to be one of the best romantic films, having gained a dedicated fan following over the years.

5. Hulchul (2004) - Godfather (1991)

Hulchul is a 2004 romantic comedy film helmed by Priyadarshan. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi and many more. The film is a remake of the 1991 Malayalam action comedy drama film Godfather, helmed by duo Siddique-Lal. The Malayalam film features Mukesh, NN Pillai, Thilakan, Innocent, Bheeman Raghu, Siddique, Philomina, KPAC Lalitha, Sankaradi, Janardhanan and many more in prominent roles.

Both the films tell the story of two rivaling families, and the events that follow when the youngest ones in both the families get into a relationship with each other, unbeknownst to the rest of their family. The events that follow, fueled by the hatred that the families have for each other builds the plot of the story.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) - Manichithrathazhu (1993)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an unforgettable experience for any cinephile. The antics of Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja, coupled with Vidya Balan’s balance of grace and horror as the character of Manjulika is something that’s etched in the audience’s mind. The film, helmed by Priyadarshan, is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam psychological horror film Manichithrathzhu, helmed by Fazil. The film features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Shobhana, Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Innocent, and many more. Interestingly, Priyadarshan was a second unit director in Manichithrathazhu as well. Both films have a huge fan following for themselves, and have gained a cult status over the years.

7. Singham (2011) - Singam (2010)

Singham has become a reputed franchise over the years. The film featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role with Prakash Raj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sachin Khedkar and more playing prominent roles. The film, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is a remake of the 2010 Tamil movie, Singam, which features Suriya and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. The Tamil film is helmed by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, and tells the story of an encounter between an honest police officer and a corrupt politician.

8. Rowdy Rathore (2012) - Vikramarkudu (2006)

Akshay Kumar’s highly appreciated film Rowdy Rathore, has become a cult classic over the years. The film, helmed by Prabhu Deva, also features Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar, Paresh Ganatra, and more in prominent roles. The film is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu, helmed by SS Rajamouli, and featuring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty in lead roles. The film has gained widespread popularity, and has been remade in other languages as well.

