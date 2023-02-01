South Indian Movies Releasing In February 2023: Samantha's Shaakuntalam to Sundeep Kishan's Michael

February might be the shortest month of the year but has a lot to offer to moviegoers. From drama, and thrillers to action, comedy and romance, February 2023 will witness some interesting releases from the South Indian Film industry. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush starrer SIR/Vaathi, there are some big South movies to look forward to. To know more in detail, scroll down:

1. Shaakuntalam on February 17

Theatrical Release



Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shaakuntalam is one of the biggest releases of this month. Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the much-awaited Pan India film features Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, along with Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will be seen making her acting debut with this film. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, and produced by Neelima Guna, Shaakuntalam will be out in cinemas on February 17.



2. Michael on February 3

Theatrical Release



Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, Michael has Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles. As we see in the trailer, Michael trailer carries a vintage feel by showing typical gangster cars, red-themed backdrops, and retro clothing. Michael releases worldwide on February 3rd!



3. Amigos on February 10

Theatrical Release



Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's action film Amigos is a story of a man named Michael from Kolkata. The confusion, chases, and fights start when he meets his two doppelgangers, all played by Kalyan Ram. Kannada actor Ashika Ranganath is making her Telugu debut with this film. Amigos is written and directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.



4. Sir/VAATHI on February 17

Theatrical Release



Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘SIR’ (Telugu)’/'Vaathi’ (Tamil) is releasing on February 17th. The upcoming film will see Dhanush as a Junior Lecturer while Samyuktha Menon is the lead heroine. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is backed by Sithara Entertainments.



5. Run Baby Run on February 3.

Theatrical Release



Helmed by Malayalam director Jiyen Krishnakumar, Run Baby Run is releasing on February 3. For the first time, RJ Balaji will be seen in a thriller film, which has Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female lead.



6. Suvarna Sundari on February 3.

Theatrical Release



Suvarna Sundari starring veteran actress Jay Prada, Akhana star Poorna, and Telugu actress Sakshi Chaudhary is heading for a release on February 3. A supernatural thriller, the film is helmed by Surendra Madarapu.



7. Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha on 17 February.

Theatrical Release



Kiran Abbavaram's romantic action entertainer Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha is also releasing in cinemas on February 17. Kashmira plays the female lead and Murali Sharma will be seen in a supporting role. It's the story of two lovely individuals crossing paths and how things take twists and turns as they become an integral part of each other's lives.

8. Butta Bomma on 4th February

Theatrical release

