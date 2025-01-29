South Indian OTT movie releases this week: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Reloaded, Tovino Thomas’ Identity, Thiru Manickam, and more

Lately, we’ve witnessed some of the most fantastic performances from South movies. From Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, nearly all regional industries have put their best foot forward with theatrical releases. And now, some of the much-hyped movies are all set to stream online on OTT platforms.

It’s time to grab your bucket of popcorn and get ready for the online streaming mania, as some super blockbusters are making their way to entertain you at home. Without further ado, check out these South movies releasing on OTT this week.

1. Pushpa 2 Reloaded (No Hindi Release)

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil

Director: Sukumar

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 30

Language: Telugu

The massive hit of 2024, Pushpa 2 has become nothing less than a phenomenon in Indian cinema. The movie has broken past all records and has earned an iconic box office collection worth crores. The reloaded version of the movie, with an added 23 minutes of footage, is now all set to stream online from January 30th, minus Hindi version.

2. Identity

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Mandira Bedi

Director: Akhil Paul, Anas Khan

Streaming platform: Zee5

Release Date: January 31

Language: Malayalam

Action crime thriller Identity explored a rather new genre of themes, especially those that are rather less covered in Malayalam cinema. Upon its theatrical release, the movie bagged mixed reviews from audiences. And now, the film is all set to hit the OTT space soon.

3. Pothugadda

Advertisement

Cast: Shatru, Prasanth Karthi, Vismaya Sri, Venky, Prudhvi Dandamudi

Director: Raksha Veeran

Streaming platform: ETV Win

Release Date: January 30

Language: Telugu

Pothugadda has been one film that has been at the threshold of multiple delays and postponements when it came to the OTT release of the film. The movie has grabbed attention for its intense emotional plot line above everything else. It is now all ready to go for OTT launch.

4. 90:00 Minutes

Cast: Arun Kumar, Aju Varghese, Arya Babu, Santhosh Keezhattoor

Director: Nithin Thomas Kurisingal

Streaming platform: Manorama Max, SimplySouth

Release Date: January 27

Language: Malayalam

After two years of its release, the Malayalam survival drama 90:00 Minutes will be making its OTT release soon. The movie has grabbed attention for its gripping narrative, recounting the story of two women trapped in a life-threatening CNG pipeline. The movie has locked its online streaming on two platforms.

5. Bioscope

Cast: Sankagiri Rajkumar, Manickam, Muththayi, Vellayammal

Director: Sankagiri Rajkumar

Streaming platform: Aha

Release Date: January 31

Language: Tamil

Advertisement

The Tamil comedy-drama Bioscope hit the theaters amid Sankranti festivities earlier in January. And now, after the mandatory four-week gap between theatrical release and OTT streaming, the movie is all set to be watched online. The movie had fetched mixed reviews from audiences and its intentional humor has made it a must-watch for fans.

6. Thiru Manickam

Cast: Samuthirakani, Bharathiraja, Ananya, Nassar, Vadivukkarasi, Thambi Ramaiah

Director: Nandha Periyasamy

Streaming platform: Zee5

Release Date: January 31

Language: Tamil

Thiru Manickam turned out to be one of the most entertaining watches by audiences. While the movie received an average response at the box office, there have been references to individual performances and the screenplay setting a kind of distinction. And now, the film is all set to stream online on OTT.