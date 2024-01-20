South Indian stars invited for Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha: From Ram Charan and Upasana to Rishab Shetty

The highly anticipated opening ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir at the Shri Ram Janm Bhumi is scheduled to happen on Monday, January 22nd. Many famous personalities from across the country have already received invitations for this momentous occasion.

Notably, several renowned names from the South Indian film industries, such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Mohanlal, have also been invited to grace the ceremony. Let's take a look at the South Indian celebrities who have been honored with invitations to this historic event.

South Indian celebrities invited for Ram Mandir opening ceremony

1. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

One of the first stars from the South Indian film industries to receive the invitation was MegaPowerstar Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Konidela. Pictures quickly went viral on social media, of the lovely couple receiving their invitation to the historic ceremony.

2. Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, the Superstar of Kollywood, is known to be a spiritual person in real life as well. He often takes breaks from his work to head to the Himalayas for spiritual getaways. It is understood that the actor has received an invitation for the ceremony, and will be seen in attendance as well.

3. Mohanlal

The Malayalam actor Mohanlal is also said to have received an invitation to the Pran Prathishtha ceremony. However, the question of his attendance remains as the actor is currently busy with the last-minute promotions of his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, which is set to release on January 25th.

4. Chiranjeevi

Apart from Ram Charan, the actor’s father, and renowned actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is said to have been invited to the event as well. As per reports, the actor will be seen in attendance during the event. During the pre-release event of Prashanth Varma and Teja Sajja’s latest film HanuMan, Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest had mentioned that 5 rupees from every ticket would be given as a donation to the Ram Mandir trust fund.

5. Rishab Shetty

Kantara superstar Rishab Shetty is the next in line to be invited to the historic ceremony. The actor took to his social media to share the image of him receiving the invitation and mentioned that he was grateful and that his heart overflows with gratitude at the opportunity

6. Prabhas

It is understood that the Rebel Star Prabhas will also be seen in attendance. There were rumors that the actor had donated 50 crores to the Trust Fund of the temple. However, it has been confirmed that the rumors are false.

7. Dhanush

Dhanush, who was recently seen in Arun Matheswaran’s period drama film Captain Miller, has also been invited to the Shri Ram Mandir’s inauguration. The actor, similar to Rajinikanth, is known to be a highly philosophical and spiritual human being.

8. Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR has also been invited to the momentous opening ceremony. However, it has been revealed that the actor will not be able to go due to the busy filming schedule of his upcoming film Devara, which is set to release on April 5th.

