South Movie Releasing This Week: Teja Sajja, Priya Varier’s Ishq

Ishq is touted to be a romantic drama and is helmed by SS Raju. The film will be released on April 23.

With the surge in the number of positive cases in the country, India is witnessing a second wave of pandemic. States are slowing going into lockdown modes, with curfews and more restrictions. After releasing the films for a brief time in theatres, filmmakers are starting to postpone the release dates. Tollywood film Virata Parvam and Pan Indian film Thalaivi were supposed to hit the big screens on April 23. But the makers of the films have announced that they have postponed the release dates.

With this, there are two films that are hitting the big screens in this. While it was expected that Kollywood film MGR Magan staring Sasikumar, Sathyaraj and Samuthirakani in the lead roles will be released on April 23, the makers have announced a couple of hours back that they have postponed the release date. With this new announcement, the only South film to be released this week will be Tollywood film Ishq staring Priya Prakash Varier and Teja Sajja in the lead roles.

Directed by SS Raju, Ishq is the joint production venture of NV Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar. RB Choudary of Megaa Super Good Films is presenting it. The tagline of Ishq suggests that it will be a love story. Sam K Naidu has cranked the camera. With the trailer, it looks like Mahathi Swara Sagar’s background score will be one of the biggest strengths of the film. The film will be hitting the screens on April 23rd.

