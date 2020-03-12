South Movies Releasing This Friday: Harish Kalyan’s Dharala Prabhu to Vikram Prabhu’s Asuraguru

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Harish Kalyan’s Dhara Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu’s Asuraguru are two of the South films that are hitting the big screens this Friday. Here’s a list of all the South movies that are releasing this Friday.

Well, it looks like movie buffs don’t have a lot of choices to make this week as only a few movies are releasing in the Southern regional languages. While this week has only one release in Mollywood, it can be assumed that the films releasing in the other South languages will entertain us as we will get to see some fresh talents without any distractions. Here's a list of films releasing this Friday.

Dharala Prabhu:

Starring Harish Kalyan in the lead role, this film is the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Vicky Donor. The film was directed by Krishna Marimuthu, whose first directorial was a Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam. Screen Scene Media Entertainment has produced Dharala Prabhu and it has Vivekh in an important role. Tanya Hope has been roped in to play the female lead.

Asuraguru:

Vikram Prabhu, who is one of the favorite faces of Kollywood, will be seen playing the lead role in Asuraguru. Mahima Nambiar will be seen romancing Vikram Prabhu on screen in the Raajdheep directorial. The film also has critically acclaimed actor Jagan in a key role.

Eval Gopika:

Directed by Ambalapuzha Radhakrishnan, Eval Gopika has Devan, Unni Raj and Benny Joseph in key roles. The film narrates the story of a Mumbai-based family, who fix their daughter's marriage. The film takes a turn when the bride realises that the groom-to-be is a terrorist. It is expected that this film, which is the only Mollywood release for this week, will have all entertaining factors.

Ambani Putra:

Directed by Dore Raj Teja, this Sandalwood movie has Supreme, Asha and Kavya in the lead roles. The film’s primary focus will be on how technology and friends make today’s youth easily prone to bad activities. The film will also narrate the story of parents of youth, who struggle in the upbringing of their children.

Other South movies releasing this week include Prema Pipasi, Shivan and Eureka in Telugu; Pallu Padaama Pathuko in Tamil; and Mangalavara Rajaadina in Kannada.

