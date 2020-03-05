South Movies Releasing This Friday: Jiiva’s Gypsy to Prabhudeva’s Pon Manichavel

Jiiva’s Gypsy and Prabhudeva’s Pon Manichavel are two of the south films that are hitting the big screens this Friday. Here’s a list of all the south movies that are releasing this Friday.

Well, it looks like movie buffs have got a lot of choice to make this week as a handful of movies in the southern regional languages are releasing this week. While this week has no movies of any big stars, it can be assumed that the films releasing this weekend will entertain us as we will get to see some fresh talents without any distractions. Here's a list of films releasing this Friday.

Gypsy: One of the most awaited Kollywood movies of the year is Gypsy. The film has Jiiva and Natasha Singh in the lead roles, and it also starrs Susheela Ram, Vikranth Singh, Karuna Prasad. Malayalam actor/director Lal Jose and Sunny Wayne will make their Kollywood debut with Gypsy. Bankrolled by S Ambeth Kumar under the banner, Olympia Movies, the movie has music by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie is directed by Raju Murugan, the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 6.

Walter: Directed by U Anbu, Walter has Sibiraj playing the lead role. The cop drama also starrs Samuthirakani, Shirin Kanchanwala, Sanam Shetty, Natarajan Subramaniyam in pivotal roles. The cop drama will feature Sibiraj as a cop, who follows his own instincts in solving crimes. The film is all set to hit the big screens on March 6.

Pon Manickavel: The film has Prabhu Deva playing a tough cop, who goes to any extent to help people. The film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, J Mahendran and Suresh Menon in key roles. Produced by Nemichand Jhabak and V Hitesh Jhabak, the film has music by D Imman.

Screenplay Of An Indian Love Story: This Tollywood movie narrates the story of a successful director, who is awaiting for his next release. The film narrates how the life of the director takes an unexpected turn following some unfortunate incidents. The film has Pragathi Yadhati, KL Prasad and Vikram Shiva in lead roles. The film was directed by KL Prasad.

Wrong Turn: Wrong turn is a Sandalwood horror film, which narrates the story of friends who end up in a haunted place, while on a road trip. The film is directed by Anand DK and it has Uday IH, Ravi Sagar and Sandya Gowda in lead roles.

Kozhipporu: This Mollywood film narrates the story of two families, portraying their relationships and how they change over time. This family drama is jointly directed by Jinoy Janardhanan and Jibit George. The film has Indrans, Veena Nandhakumar, Sohan Seenulal in lead roles.

Other than these, there’s a bunch of other movies including Cocktail, Eevar Karavaadhu in Kollywood; Anukunnadi Okati Ayindi Okkati, Arjuna in Tollywood; 2 States, Ole Kanda Naal, Varkey, Kappela, Ondu Shikariya Kathe for Mollywood; Preethi Endarenu, My Name is Raja, Maduve Madri Sari Hogtane, O Pushpa I Hate Tears, and Drona in Saldalwood.

