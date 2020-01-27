South Movies Releasing This Friday: Naadodigal 2 to Anveshanam; Movies to watch out

From Rajinikanth's Darbar to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, the moviegoers will be in for a real treat with some entertaining and content-driven films.

2020 kick-started on a good note with back to back hit films at the box office. From Rajinikanth's Darbar to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, the moviegoers were in a real treat with some entertaining and content films. The films have opened to big numbers and have set high expectations among the cine-goers. Well, we have entered another week and its time for us to list down South Indian films releasing this week. From Naadodigal 2 to Anveshanam, here's a look at South movies releasing this Friday.

Anveshanam: Jayasurya starrer Anveshanam, directed by Prashob Vijayan will be out for the audience this Friday. The film stars Shruti Ramachandran in the female lead role. Its family thriller and is bankrolled jointly by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions.

Dagaalty: Tamil film, Dagaalty featuring Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Rittika Sen and Radha Ravi in the lead roles is scheduled for the release on January 31. Directed by Vijay Anand, the film also stars Hemant Pandey, Manobala, Santhana Bharathi and Tarun Arora.

Maayanadhi: Maayanadhi, starring Abisaravanan and Venba is all set to release this Friday, January 31. The much-talked about the film has music by Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Raja Bhavatharini and her brother Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Also Read: Upcoming South Movies in 2020: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam films to look forward to this month

Naadodigal 2: Samuthirakani's directorial Naadodigal 2 will finally hit the big screens on January 31, 2020. 10 years after the super hit film Naadodigal, the makers are set to release the second part of the franchise. The film stars Sasikumar, Anjali, Athulya Ravi, Bharani, Namo Narayana, Gnanasambandam, MS Bhaskar and others in key roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More