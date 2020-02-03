South Movies Releasing This Friday: From Vaanam Kottattum to Jaanu; Movies to watch out

South films like Seeru, Amrutha Ramam, Vaanam Kottattum, Savaari, Jaanu will be hitting the silver screen on 7th February, 2020. The audience members have some intriguing films to watch this Friday.

The new year started with some of the big stars from the south film industry releasing their films. The fans were delighted to see films like Rajinikanth's Darbar, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The fans gave all the films a good response and now are gearing up for the release of some more interesting films. South films like Seeru, Amrutha Ramam, Vaanam Kottattum, Savaari, Jaanu will be hitting the silver screen on 7th February, 2020. The audience members have some intriguing films to watch this Friday.

Jaanu: The film is a Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster hit titled 96. The film was backed by Dil Raju. 96 saw the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The stunning Trisha Krishnan essayed the female lead in the film. Now, in the Telugu remake, titled Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni will play the role of Trisha and Sharwanand will essay the role previously played by Vijay Sethupathi. The fans have given the film's trailer a thundering response and the music of the film is also making waves among the fans and music lovers. The film releases on 7 February.

Vaanam Kottattum: This film is backed by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies. The film will see actors like Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Madonna Sebastian. Raadhika Sarathkumar will be seen in a key role. The film is helmed by director Dhana Sekaran who is known for the film called Padaiveeran.

Savaari: The film is set to hit the big screen on 7th February, 2020. Savaari is a comedy flick. The south film is helmed by director Saahith Mothkuri and is backed by Santhosh Mothkuri and Nishank Reddy Kudithi. The star cast features actors like Nandu and Priyanka Sharma in the lead. Shekar Chandra has done the music direction for the film.

Seeru: The south film is an action thriller with Jiiva and Riya Suman in the lead. The look of the film has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans. The film is written and helmed by Rathina Shiva.This film will mark Riya Suman's debut in Tamil film industry. The music for the film is done by D Imman.

Amrutha Ramam: The film will star Ram Mittakanti and Amitha Ranganath. The film is a romantic drama, helmed by director Surender Kontaddi. The south flick is backed by SN Reddy. NS Prasu has done the music direction for the romantic saga.

