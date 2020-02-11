South Movies Releasing This Friday: Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover to Fahadh Faasil's Trance

Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover is among the South films that is releasing during Valentine's Day. Here's a list of films releasing this Friday:

This year began on a high note for moviegoers as three big films released during the same week in January. Rajinikanth's Darbar to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, 2020 kick-started on a huge note. Well, we have moved to the second month of the year. After Samantha Akkineni starrer Jaanu, moviegoers will witness another big Telugu film releasing this week. Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover is among the South films that is releasing during Valentine's Day. Here's a list of films releasing this Friday:

World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover is one of the biggest South films releasing this week. The film stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover is an anthology and will showcase four different stories. Music by Gopi Sundar, the upcoming romantic film is all set to release during Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

Naan Sirithal: Tamil film Naan Sirithal stars Hip-hop Tamizha and Iswarya Menon playing the lead roles. K. S. Ravikumar will be seen playing a villain role, while Badava Gopi, Eruma Saani Vijay are playing a supporting role.

Oh My Kadavule: The film Oh My Kadavule will see south actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead. The upcoming romantic drama, releasing this Friday is helmed by debutant director Ashwath Marimuthu. The film is bankrolled by Abinaya Selvam and actor Ashok Selvan under the banner, Happy High Pictures.

Trance: Trance starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles is all set to hit the headlines on this Valentine's Day. Ahead of the release, the film has hit the headlines over an 8-minute long sequence, which might hurt religious sentiments. According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Trivandrum has sent the movie to Mumbai's revising committee. Hope things get sorted for the makers of the film as it is set to release this Friday.

Credits :Pinkvilla

