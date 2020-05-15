South Movies Releasing on OTT: Keerthy Suresh's Penguin to Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal

Legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika in addition to Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada) are releasing online in the coming weeks.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the growing scare around this deadly virus, as we all know the Maharashtra government ordered the closure of cinema halls, gyms and everything in total. The country is witnessing lockdown since last two months but it is great to see how citizens are trying to keep things positive by taking up various productive activities at home. Also, binge-watching is one of the mediums to kill time. So, the great news for all the moviegoers is Amazon Prime Video today announced an additional six highly-anticipated South Indian films that will be released directly on their OTT platform.

A lot of South Indian films are taking up the online route. Legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika in addition to Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada) are releasing online in the coming weeks. The movies will premiere over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Check out the list of South Indian films releasing online.

1. Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), from 29th May

Starring Jyotika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan, Ponmagal Vandhal is a legal drama. The movie is written and directed by J.J. Fredrick and produced by Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

2. Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), from 19th June

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj.

3. Law (Kannada), from 26th June

Starring Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Law is written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar.

4. French Biryani (Kannada), from 24th July

French Biryani features actors Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as leads. The movie is written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar.

5. Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), release date to be announced

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasuruya, Soofiyum Sujatayum is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.

