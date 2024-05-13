South movies releasing this week: Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

As we approach the mid of May, some of the highly anticipated movies are all set to hit the theaters. From Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam comedy film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, take a look at some of the South films releasing this week.

SOUTH FILMS RELEASING THIS WEEK

Satyabhama on May 17

One of the most awaited films of this week is definitely Kajal Aggarwal's suspense thriller Satyabhama. Slated for theatrical release on May 17, 2024, the plot revolves around ACP Satyabhama investigating a missing person case, revealing some dark secrets. Satyabhama's past haunts her as she races to find the truth amidst the high-stakes investigation.

Besides Kajal Aggarwal, the film will also feature Anirudh Pavithran, Ravi Varma, and Harshavardhan among others in pivotal roles.

Check out the film's trailer below!

Intrigued by the Powerpack trailer of Gangs of Godavari? Then you better book your tickets.

Vidya Vasula Aham on May 17

Talking about the plot of Vidya Vasula Ahan, the story revolves around independent and ego-centric couple, Vidya and Vasu. Their love journey begins after their wedding, arranged by their parents. Directed by Manikanth Gelli, Vidya Vasula Ahan stars Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajashekar in the main lead roles.

Its recently unveiled teaser has garnered a promising response from audiences, creating excitement around its release. The film will hit the floors on May 17, 2024.

Check the film's trailer below!

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on May 16

Directed by Vipin Das, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is an upcoming Malayalam comedy movie that stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.

The story revolves around a young man who gets married to a woman who hates him due to bad circumstances.

Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh, Irshad, among others in crucial roles. The movie will be released in theatres on May 16, 2024.

Check out the trailer of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil below!

Raju Yadav on May 17

Last but not least is the upcoming real story-based Telugu romantic-drama Raju Yadav. Directed by Krishnamachary, the film revolves around Raju Yadav, a young man whose life goes for a toss after he suffers an accident.

Following the incident, Raju develops a rare facial disorder, compelling him to smile incessantly. This affliction plunges his life into misery, particularly when he falls for Sweety. With emotions pent up and frustration mounting, Raju sets out on an unforgettable journey.

Talking about the cast, the film features Ankita Kharat, Getup Srinu, R.J. Hemant, Rocket Raghava, Chakrapani Ananda, Bhushan Kalyan, and Pawon Ramesh among others. Raju Yadav is slated for a theatrical release on May 17, 2024.

Watch the trailer here!

