South Movies Releasing This Week: Rang De, Kadaan to Kala and One; Here's the full list

It's a new week and a lot of South movies are set to hit big screens on March 25 and 26. The audience is ready to enjoy every bit of theatrical experience but this time with more safety and social distancing. Cinema halls are back to life and the movie makers are super excited about it. The makers and actors have geared up for the grand releases of their films that were put on hold for a year now. After years of hard work and one-year-long wait due to pandemic, a lot of Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films are releasing this week.

Take a look:

Telugu:

1. Aranya-Haathi Mere Saathi (March 26):

Rana Daggubati starrer Aranya is a trilingual movie simultaneously releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The film is titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi and Kadaan in Tamil.

2. Sarvam Siddam (March 26): Athimalla Rabin Naidu directorial Sarvam Siddam is releasing this week. The Telugu film stars Anupama Patnaik, Kiran Medasani, Saritha, Lavanya, Ravali, Trishank, Mandar, Govindh Raj.

3. Rang De (March 26):

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer Rang De is another biggest Telugu film releasing this week. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is a romantic-drama being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Tamil:

1. Kadaan (March 26):

Rana Daggubati's Kadaan, which will also be out in Tamil and Hindi is releasing this week.

Malayalam:

1. One (March 25):

Mammootty starrer One is releasing this week. Directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and written by Bobby & Sanjay, the film also stars Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan.

2. Kala (March 25):

Tovino Thomas starrer Kala is another biggest film of the film that is gearing up for theatrical release. Directed by Rohith VS, Kala is bankrolled by Siju Mathews and Navis Xaviour. It also stars Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor in pivotal roles.

3. Anugraheethan Antony (March 26):

Prince Joy's directorial debut Anugraheethan Antony is releasing on March 26. The Malayalam film also stars Sunny Wayne and Gouri G. Kishan in lead roles with Siddique, Indrans, Suraj Venjaramood and Baiju Santhosh in the supporting roles.

4. Aanum Pennum (March 26):

Malayalam anthology ‘Aanum Pennum’ with Parvathy, Darshana Rajendran and Samyuktha Menon in the lead will be out for the audience this week. Asif Ali, Roshan Mathew and Joju George are also part in the lead roles.

Kannada films Thurthu Nirgamana, Ranam, April and Raju James Bond are likely to release this week.

