South Movies Releasing This Week: Sulthan, Wild Dog to Irul and Yuvarathnaa; Check out the full list

As theatres are back to life, moviegoers are all set for the big screen experience. After releasing the films online during the lockdown, filmmakers bring their content back to cinema halls. The audience is enjoying every bit of theatrical experience but this time with sanitization and covid protocols. Though cinemas have opened fully, govt has issued new guidelines to follow while watching the films. Well, as we are heading in the new week and a new month of 2021, let's take a look at the big South Indian movies that are releasing in the first week of April.

Sulthan, Wild Dog, Irul to Yuvarathnaa, here's the list of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films releasing in the first week of April 2021:

Tamil:

1. Sulthan (April 2):

Tamil action-thriller Sulthan starring Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi is releasing this week. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

Telugu:

1. Wild Dog (April 2):

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher's Telugu film Wild Dog is among the biggest releases this week. Directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, the film is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment.

2. Seetimaar (April 2):

Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia's sports drama Seetimaar will hit big screen this week and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the Telugu film also features Digangana Suryavanshi in supporting roles.

Malayalam:

1. Anugraheethan Antony (April 1):

Sunny Wayne and Gouri G. Kishan's Anugraheethan Antony is one of the biggest Malayalam releases this week. Prince Joy is making his directorial debut and the film also stars Siddique, Indrans, Suraj Venjaramood and Baiju Santhosh in the supporting roles and a dog with equal prominence.

2. Irul (April 2) on Netflix:

Irul directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran. The film is produced by Anto Joseph under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

3. Nizhal (April 4):

Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban starrer Nizhal is all set to hit theatres on April 4. The upcoming movie marks the directorial debut of editor Appu N Bhattathiri.

4. Aarkkariyaam (April 3):

Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer is also releasing in the first week of April. Sanu John Varghese is making his directorial debut with this film.

Kannada:

1. Yuvarathnaa (April 1):

Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa is the only Kannada film that is releasing this week and expectations among the moviegoers are high. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It also stars Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj in important roles.

NOTE: The release dates of a few films can change.

