South Movies Releasing This Week: Vakeel Saab, Karnan to Joji; Check out the full list

We are into the second week of April 2021 and there are numerous Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films releasing, starting from April 7.

We have listed down movies that are releasing this week. Note: Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country with new guidelines everywhere, there are possibility of movies being postponed.

Telugu-

1. Vakeel Saab - 9 April:

Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju, Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is one of the biggest releases this week. A remake of the Hindi film Pink, the film stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj.

2. Black- 9 April:

Aadi Saikumar, Darshana Banik starrer Telugu film Black is releasing this week. Black is an action thriller movie directed by GB Krishna and produced by Mahankali Diwakar. Suresh Bobbili has scored music for the movie.

Tamil:

1. Karnan- 9th April:

Dhanush's much-awaited film Karnan will be finally out for the audience this week. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner, the film stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli.

Talking about Kannada films, Ravi Bopanna is releasing on April 7 while Thackeray will be out on April 8.

Malayalam:

Joji: April 7 (Amazon)

Nizhal: April 7

Chathur Mukham: April 8

Nayaattu: April 8

Chathuram: April 8

Cold Case: April 9

Ajagajantharam: April 9

