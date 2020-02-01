South News Makers Of The Week: Rajinikanth’s Man Vs Wild to Pawan Kalyan’s new movie

From Rajinikanth's Man Vs Wild shooting to Pawan Kalyan's new film; Here are the news that made the week.

As the weekend is coming to an end, here we are with our edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. This week was filled with a lot of news, gossips, and photos that made us all excited. However, one of the biggest news that hit the headlines this week was Rajinikanth's Man Vs Wild episode. The news was followed up with many updates including Rajinikanth’s injury. On the other, Pawan Kalyan has been officially roped in to play the lead role in a film by Mythri Movie Makers. As we look forward to know what the new week has in stores for us, here's a look at the top newsmakers of the week.

Rajinikanth's Man vs Wild:

The superstar took part in the popular adventurous show, Man Vs Wild with the show host Bear Grylls. During the shooting, the Darbar star had a minor injury. While coming back to Chennai, Rajinikanth met the press and clarified that a small thorn dug into his foot.

Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 29, 2020

Actor Dhanush shared a photo from Karna shooting spot:

While we are waiting to see actor Dhanush in the big screens, he took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of his look from his next film Karna. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, it is expected that the film’s shooting will be wrapped up soon.

Divyaa Unni’s new born baby:

Yesteryear actor Divyaa Unni, who had earlier shared a photo flaunting her baby bump, took to her Instagram space and announced that she was blessed with a baby girl, while sharing a couple of photos of the child.

Nayanthara joining Thalaivar 168:

Sun Pictures, who is producing Rajinikanth’s next film tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, took to social media and announced that actor Nayanthara is onboard the film. Along with Khushbu, Meena and Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara will be another female lead of the film.

Trisha’s picture with Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph:

South star Trisha Krishnan, who is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, took to her Twitter space and shared a picture in which she can be seen sharing a light moment with the movie director Jeethu Joseph and the lead actor, Mohanlal.

Just chillin amidst one of India’s finest filmakers and the legendary superstar himself

Blessed to be working with the best!#ram #jeethusir #mohanlalsir pic.twitter.com/tJaTB29ZCN — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 30, 2020

Pawan Kalyan in Mythri Movie Makers' next project:

Mythri Movie makers took to their Twitter space and announced that actor Pawan Kalyan has been roped in to play lead role in their next venture. He is currently busy with the shooting of the Telugu remake of Pink. Media reports suggest that he will be collaborating with director Krish for yet another new film.

Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh More Details Soon!#PSPK28 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 1, 2020

