South Newsmaker: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara debut, Vikram release date, Ajith's AK62, Beast new song & more

This week has ended on a high note for the South Indian film industry. With Puneeth Rajkumar's James being the trend, many new updates from big movies were announced. Another happening this of this week was Vijay Deverakonda's dapper look at a Bollywood party, the pics have taken the internet by storm. Well, it's that time of the week when we give you a round-up of all the biggest news from the industry. From Beast, Vikram release date to Salman Khan in Godfather, here's what went down this week.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, who is the most popular star kid in Tollywood, is set to mark her debut with her dad's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The young girl has shared screen space with her father in the film's song Penny.

Beast The second single titled Jolly O Gymkhana from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is out. Sung by the star himself, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track looks like a colourful, peppy celebration song.

Salman Khan in Godfather

Chiranjeevi welcomed Bollywood actor Salman Khan on board in Godfather. The duo will be shooting for some dramatic action scenes over a week-long schedule in Maharashtra's famous ND Studios in Karjat.

Ajith Kumar's AK62

Ajith Kumar is teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan for his next AK62. Lyca Productions have made an official announcement about Ajith Kumar's new project, AK62. The Valimai star has clocked a big milestone of 30 years in the industry and has sent a special message to fans and haters.

Vijay Deverakonda

The birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, was a star-studded affair. Many celebs from Bollywood and well as South marked attendance at the celebration. These included Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, along with Janhvi Kapoor. We have got our hands on some pictures from inside the bash, which went viral on the Internet.

Ghani Trailer

Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama Ghani is one of the most anticipated films for Summer 2022. Today, the makers unveiled the trailer and the actor packs a punch with boxing stint, romance, sentiments, emotions, etc.

Ante Sundiaraniki

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim will be soon making her Telugu debut opposite Nani in Ante Sundaraniki. The makers of this comedy outing have unveiled the first look poster of the actress as Leela Thomas.

NBK107

Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni’s film, tentatively titled NBK107 features known Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay in a pivotal role. Today, the makers shared the first look of the actor and introduced him as the antagonist, Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy.

Vikram

The much-awaited release date of Vikram is here with a surprise, a making video is also shared. The Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer will be out in theatres on June 3.

