South Newsmaker: Nayanthara's wedding, Samantha shoots for Koffee With Karan to Kamal Haasan's gift to Suriya

South film industry has been buzzing with a lot of exciting news this week. While movie updates were announced as usual, movies like Major and Ante Sundaraniki are roaring at the box office with blockbuster numbers. Nayanthara's wedding with long-time beau Vignesh Shivan has been the biggest trending news in the South. Their wedding updates and pics took the internet by storm. Another week comes to an end and we saw a lot of happening things took place before we head to the next week, let's take a look at the top newsmakers.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash has welcomed her firstborn with hubby Nitin Raju. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Sharing some pictures from the hospital on social media, the actress penned an emotional note thanking all the doctors and the hospital staff, who helped her during the delivery.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran is teaming up with the KGF makers for his fourth directorial film Tyson. Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna will be joining forces with the F3 director, Anil Ravipudi for his next. The project is still in the early stages, the other cast and technical crew of NBK108 will be announced soon.

Sivakarthikeyan's SK20

Versatile actor Sivakarthikeyan's next with director Anudeep KV is titled Prince. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama shows the actor as a peacemaker with a globe in hand in the first look. The makers also released second poster featuring Maria as they announced details of first single.

Vikram

From directors, assistant directors, and technicians to actors, Kamal Haasan has gifted everyone something special to cherish forever for the blockbuster success of Vikram. Kamal Haasan has gifted a Rolex watch to Suriya for his outstanding performance as Rolex in the film.

Amy Jackson

Indian-British actress Amy Jackson has lately been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl fame. A few days ago, the actress seems to have recently confirmed her relationship with Ed as she shared some cosy pics.

Samantha

Samantha shared a few pics as she dished out major lessons in color blocking in a stylish chic look. Our sources have revealed that she will be making her debut on the popular show Koffee with Karan 7 and has wrapped up shooting for the episode.