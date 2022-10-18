South Newsmaker, October 18: Mammootty-Jyothika's film Kaathal- The Core, Hansika Motwani wedding

Another day in the South film industry. From the celebs' papped pics, birthday updates to movie announcements, things happened. As Jyothika is celebrating her birthday today, social media was filled with special wishes. RRR Japan promotions, Chinmayi Sripaada on her pregnancy to Mammootty's next with Jyothika took the top position in today's newsmakers. As we move on to the next day, let's take a look at all the major headlines that took place today in the South film industry.

Mammootty and Jyothika's Kaathal- The Core The two talented actors of South, Mammootty, and Jyothika have teamed up for an upcoming film titled Kaathal- The Core. Today, on the occasion of Jyothika's birthday, the Malayalam megastar shared the announcement with the title poster. The film is directed by Joe Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame.According to reports, the film is touted to be a family drama and will go on floors in November.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Japan for RRR promotions Jr NTR and Ram Charan were clicked at the Hyderabad airport today as he headed to Japan for the promotions of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film will hit the screens in Japan on Friday, October 21. Since there's a huge craze for RRR in Japan, the makers have worked on a big promotional plan. RRR is also campaigning for the Oscars as they urged the Academy Awards to consider the nominations under all categories.

Chinmayi Sripada on her pregnancy Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-husband, Rahul Ravindran who recently welcomed twins, put end to surrogacy speculations as he shared the first pic with her baby bump. In a bid to shut down the trolls and clap back about her pregnancy, Sripada took to Instagram and dropped a mirror selfie, flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks."

Hansika Motwani's wedding rumours Hansika Motwani is currently in the headlines for her wedding reports that took the internet by storm. The rumour mills suggest that she will be tying the knot in December this year. It is believed that the nuptials will take place at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, which is around 450 years old.

Mahesh Babu and Deepika Padukone to work together? It is well known that director SS Rajamouli is teaming up with Mahesh Babu for the next, tentatively titled SSMB28. Adding to the hype for the movie, the latest reports suggest that the makers are considering Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone as the leading lady for this untitled drama. However, the team is yet to approach the actress. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the first time that Mahesh Babu will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, the diva will be seen alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Project K.

Mohanlal's Monster banned in Gulf countries Mohanlal Monster will not release in the GCC circuit, which is unarguably one of the biggest markets of Malayalam cinema. The recent updates suggest that the Vysakh directorial is banned by the GCC censor board, owing to the LGBTQ+ content in the film. The movie, which is touted to be an action thriller, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on October 21, Friday.