South Newsmaker: Ponniyin Selvan's trailer, Samantha's Yashoda's teaser, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 begins & more

This week has been full of entertainment. The South Indian film industry hit the headlines for its interesting updates and a lot more. Well, it's that time of the week when we bring you all the important happenings of all week long. With our weekly edition of 'South newsmakers', check out top happenings from the entertainment world.

Samantha's Yashoda The teaser from Samantha's next Yashoda was released and it promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller. She plays the role of a pregnant woman, who breaks all the norms. Directed by duo Hari and Harish, the film will be released in a total of 5 Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Suriya 42 Actor Suriya has teamed up with director Siruthai Siva for his next film, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42. The motion poster video was released and hints at a periodic action with goosebumps-worthy background music and war visuals. Suriya 42 is made in 3D and release in 10 different languages.

Fahadh Faasil Fahadh Faasil joined forces with director Sudheesh Sankar for a new project titled Top Gear. Produced by Super Good Films, the Mollywood star will be seen in an action-packed mass avatar in the flick. Set to go on the floors tomorrow, the 9th of September, the movie will hit the silver screens by the first half of 2023.

Godfather Chiranjeevi's next Godfather, which also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead is one of the most anticipated films in the South. The first look of Nayanthara introduced her as Satyapriya Jaidev from the film. The film will release on October 5 in theaters.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year. Now, after almost a year of their divorce, the Yashoda actor's father, Joseph Prabhu dropped a string of their wedding pictures on his Facebook handle, along with the post, "LONG LONG AGO; THERE WAS A STORY; AND IT DOESN'T EXIST ANYMORE !!! SO, LET'S START A NEW STORY; AND A NEW CHAPTER !!!"

Ponniyin Selvan The grand trailer and audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan took place and it was a star-studded event as Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayaram Ravi along with AR Rahman, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended the event. The trailer is a visual spectacle and guarantees a solid story, backed by spectacular performances.

Suriya Suriya Sivakumar, one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, completed 25 years in the film industry. Marking the special moment, the Jai Bhim actor took to social media and wrote, "Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..! Your suriya."