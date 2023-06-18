South Newsmakers: Adipurush dialogues being changed to Rashmika Mandanna allegedly cheated by her manager

This week, the South Indian Film Industry witnessed one of the biggest releases of the year- Prabhas' Adipurush. Released in all 5 languages, Adipurush has hit the headlines since its release for all the good and bad reasons. Besides, Samantha Ruth Prabhas grabbed the attention as she posted a long note about her one-year journey of being diagnosed with myositis.

Samantha's note read, "It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts."

Samantha writes about her struggles, failures and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhas posted a series of photos from her visit to Saint Sava Church in Serbia.

Here's a look at what more happened in the Southern film industry this week!

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

Prabhas' Adipurush is breaking records at the box office within two days of its release but the film is equally garnering attention for its bad dialogues and VFX. According to the latest update by team Adipurush, the makers are planning to change the film's dialogues. With due respect to public opinion and for a better cinematic experience that unites everyone, team Adipurush plans to revamp dialogues.

Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheated her with Rs 80 Lakhs

According to media reports, Rashmika Mandanna's very old manager stole about Rs 80 Lakh of her money. On learning about this unfortunate incident, the Pushpa actress apparently fired her manager immediately. The person in question was reportedly associated with the actress since a very long time. The actress has kept mum on this entire incident yet.

Yash's new luxurious car

Vijay Deverakonda to romance Mrunal Thakur in his film, VD13



After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen romancing Mrunal Thakur in his upcoming film, tentatively called VD13. The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by director Parasuram and is being backed by Geetha Arts and Dil Raju.

Prabhu Deva becomes a father at 50



Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva confirmed that he is blessed with a baby girl with his wife Himani Singh. He has three sons from his previous marriage. Prabhu Deva married Dr Himani, a physiotherapist by profession during the lockdown.



