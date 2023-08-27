South Newsmakers: Allu Arjun becomes first Telugu actor to bag National Award; Rajinikanth faces criticism

We are back again with our weekly round-up of the latest happenings in the South Indian film industry. In this edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week', we bring you the most noteworthy updates from this week of August 2023. One of the week's biggest highlights was the National Film Awards announcement. Allu Arjun, RRR to 777 Charlie, National Film Awards witnessed many big wins from Southern cinema. From exciting announcements to intriguing controversies, let's take a look at the buzz surrounding the world of South Indian cinema.

Allu Arjun becomes the only Telugu actor to win the 'Best Actor' National Film Award

Allu Arjun is the only Telugu actor to win the 'Best Actor' National Film Award for his role in the 2021 action drama 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The who's who of the film industry, including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Samantha, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and others, acknowledged Allu Arjun's significant victory and seized the chance to convey their warm wishes on social media. Several platforms were flooded with some heartwarming messages from Bunny's ardent admirers and fellow actors from the film fraternity.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the India Day Parade

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the 41st India Day Parade held in New York and left no stone unturned to promote Indian culture and heritage on an international platform. While addressing the Indian-American community in New York, Samantha in her speech, said, "It's truly an honor to be here today. You have made me realise how rich my culture and heritage is. Things I saw today will last for a lifetime."

Prabhas reacts to Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Anushka Shetty’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was released this week and it received a super response on social media. Interestingly, Prabhas also shared via his Instagram Story that he could not stop laughing after watching the trailer of Anushka Shetty starrer. "Couldn't stop laughing while watching the #MissShettyMrPolishetty trailer. Sweety and Naveen are fantastic! Best wishes to the team for their September 7th release," Prabhas wrote on his Instagram page. Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty stars Naveen Polishetty opposite Anushka and is all set to release on September 7. Interestingly, it is clashing with Atlee's Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Rajinikanth reacts to criticism for touching CM Yogi Adityanath's feet

The controversy surrounding superstar Rajinikanth's recent gesture of touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet took social media by storm. Rajinikanth faced unwarranted backlash and trolling for touching Yogi Adityanath's feet. However, the Jailer actor maintained his calm and composed demeanor in the face of criticism. Addressing the media in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only." On a related note, Rajinikanth was on a spiritual journey to the Himalayas after the release of his blockbuster film, Jailer.

National Film Award Winners from the Southern Film Industry

The 69th National Film Awards witnessed Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon bag 'Best Actor' Awards while RRR received 6 awards in different categories. Kannada film 777 Charlie, Malayalam film Home, Telugu film Uppena and many other films bagged awards. Music director Devi Sri Prasad won the National Award for 'Best Music' in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Check out the full list below.

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Feature Film - Tamil - Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Choreography: RRR, Prem Rakshith

Best Special Effects - RRR, V Srinivas Mohan

Best Stunt Master: RRR

Best Music: Pushpa: The Rise and RRR

Best Debut film: Meppadiyan

Best Popular Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Action Direction - RRR

Best Director- Sukumar

Best Music Director- Devi Sri Prasad

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose for song Dham Dham from Konda Polam

Best Screenplay- Nayattu

Best Male Singer - Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo song from RRR

