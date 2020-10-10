South Newsmakers: Amitabh Bachchan starring in Prabhas 21 to Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding announcement

While this week has some exciting and happy news articles from the South entertainment industry, we also have Tovino Thomas' accident on the sets of his upcoming film Kala.

We are back with our list of all the important events that happened in the South entertainment industry. This week, we have so many amazing and exciting news articles from Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding announcement to Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Prabhas 21 as a key actor. We also have important news of Tovino Thomas’ accident and the injury that he sustained during the filming of his upcoming film Kala. Scroll on to know all the important and unmissable updates that happened in the South entertainment industry.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati sends heartfelt birthday wishes for Rakul Preet Singh and SS Rajamouli; Shares PHOTOS

1. Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding announcement: Taking to her social media space, South star Kajal Aggarwal announced the news of her wedding with Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 31. She also announced that the wedding will be a low key one as it is happening during the pandemic situation. Only her and her fiancé’s immediate family will be present during the ceremony. This announcement came after several media reports surfaced yesterday regarding Kajal’s wedding. Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani and several other stars congratulated the couple after the announcement.

2. Amitabh Bachchan to play a key role in Prabhas 21: Tollywood star Prabhas took to his Instagram space and revealed that his next film with Nag Ashwin will have Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. While it has still not been revealed what role will he be playing, the film’s director confirmed that he will play a key role in the film and it will not be a guest appearance. will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Sharing a video to reveal the news, Prabhas stated that he was happy to share the screen space with the legend.

3. Mollywood star Tovino Thomas sustained injuries while shooting for Kala: Tovino Thomas was admitted to a Kochi-based private hospital after he suffered a severe stomach ache. He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and it was reported that he has some internal injuries, which took place during a stunt sequence for his upcoming film Kala. The actor had shot without a stunt double. As per the latest media bulletin released by the hospital, the actor is stable and has no medical complications.

4. Judicial custody of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani extended till October 23: In the case related to the Sandalwood Drug Scandal, the judicial custody of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa was extended till October 23 by the Special NDPS Court. With this new order, they both will have to remain in the central jail of Parappana Agrahara till October 23. It is to be noted that the Cout denied the actresses’ bail plea several times.

5. Yash joined the sets of KGF: Chapter 2: Pan Indian star Yash has finally resumed shooting of his much-anticipated Pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2. The makers resumed the shoot last month and Yash joined the team a couple of days back. Sharing a photo from the sets, Yash wrote, "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..After a long break, Rocky sets sail from today." In the photo, one can see the Sandalwood superstar in a formal look.

6. Shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR resumed: The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR released a thrilling making video of the shooting process while revealing that they have resumed with the shooting process. Along with the video, the makers have also revealed that a glimpse of Jr NTR’s first look will be revealed on October 22. Jr NTR took to his Twitter space and announced that he was happy to be back on the sets of the film.

7. Meghana Sarja’s Baby Shower: Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s actress-wife Meghana Sarja took to her Instagram space and shared photos from her baby shower, which was attended by her close friends and family. Sharing the photo, she wrote how her husband wanted the baby shower to happen and so she did it the same way he wanted it. In the photos, Meghana can be seen in green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband’s life-size cutout was seen next to her.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×