South Newsmakers: Anil Nedumangad’s demise, Rajinikanth hospitalised to Ilayaraja & Prasad Studios’ tiff

As the weekend is here, we are back with our list of all the important news articles from the South entertainment industry that one should not miss.

As the weekend is here, we are back with the list of all the unmissable news that happened in the South entertainment industry this week. While the Mollywood industry has witnessed the unexpected demise of two more artists, there is also news about new movie announcements. Scroll on to know all the important happenings from the South entertainment industry this week.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor Anil Nedumangad’s demise: Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad passed away after drowning in Malankara Dam near Kerala’s Thodapuzha. The actor was shooting for the film Peace in Malankara dam in Kerala when the incident happened. During a break while shooting, Anil went out to swim in the dam along with his friends where he drowned.

Also Read: Anil Nedumangad’s demise: Indrajith Sukumaran shares photo with the actor taken 2 days before the incident

Sufiyum Sujathayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away: Director Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away after being declared brain dead. His health condition took a toll after he went into a cardiogenic shock. He was shooting his upcoming film in Palakkad’s Attappadi when his health condition took an unexpected turn. He was rushed to KG Hospital in Coimbatore, where he was on ventilator support.

Rajinikanth Hospitalised: Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad as he had fluctuations in his blood pressure. According to the latest health bulletin, though Rajinikanth’s blood pressure is on the higher end, he has improved. This came after the makers of his upcoming film Annaatthe halted the shooting process after four crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Rajinikanth tested negative.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Health Update: Superstar is stable and being monitored for blood pressure fluctuations

Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios’ tiff: The long spat between Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios’ management came to an end after the maestro was granted permission to enter the studio premises. Apparently, the management has granted permission to Ilayaraja to enter his chamber and collect his belongings. Justice N Satish Kumar reportedly appointed advocate V Lakshminarayanan as the advocate commissioner to accompany Ilayaraja during his visit to the studio.

Solo Brathuke So Better became the first film to release in theatres since lockdown: Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better got a theatrical release and it is the first Tollywood film to release since the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Directed by debutant Subbu, the film has Nabha Natesh as the leading lady.

Dowry harassment angle ruled out in VJ Chitra’s death by suicide: After the death of VJ Chitra by suicide, the RDO officials conducted an inquiry after which it was found that neither her husband nor her in-laws harass her demanding dowry. However, her mother had earlier alleged that she gave about 50 sovereigns of gold to Chitra and 20 sovereigns of gold to Hemanth as a marriage surety. Dhanush joins hands with Selvaraghavan for his next: It was revealed that Kollywood star Dhanush will be joining hands with Selvaraghavan yet again for an upcoming film. The film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. This film will mark the 8th collaboration of the director and the music composer. KGF: Chapter 2’s teaser will be released on Yash’s birthday: The director of KGF: Chapter 2 Prashanth Neel revealed that the film’s teaser will be released on Yash's birthday, January 8 at 10:18 AM. The director also stated that it might have taken a year to complete the shoot but the long wait is going to be worth it.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×