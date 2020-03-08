South Newsmakers: Anushka Shetty's rumoured marriage to Prakash Kovelamudi, Kamal Haasan summoned by police
We are back with our weekly 'South Newsmakers' edition. This week was no different with too many happenings in the South Indian film industry. From rumours of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty getting married to a divorcee to Kamal Haasan summoned by the police over Indian 2 accident, there's a lot that happened in the first week of March. The first look of Pawan Kalyan from his comeback film also created an immense buzz on social media. Let’s take a look at all the major happenings which took place in the South Indian Film industry this week.
What An Insensitive Video By #CharmmeKaur @Charmmeofficial #COVID19 #Covid_19#CoronaOutbreak #CoronaVirus #Hyderabad #Telangana #India pic.twitter.com/vRRPJRbOvD
— Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) March 2, 2020
Indian 2 Accident Update: Three people died and nine were injured after the crane fell on them on the sets of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Indian 2 in Chennai. This week, Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police for further investigation. The actor was reportedly questioned for two hours, however, no details about his statement have been revealed yet.
Anushka Shetty rumoured to marry a divorcee: Anushka Shetty's marriage has always been the talk of the town. Recently, in an interview, Anushka stated that she is planning to get married soon but and made it clear that she will get married to someone who happens to be her parents’ choice. Days after, reports started doing rounds that the Baahubali actress is getting married to director Prakash Kovelamudi, who is divorced from Kanika Dhillon in 2017. Reports stated that Anushka Shetty will tie the knot with ace director K Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash Kovelamudi. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family. Earlier, she was linked with Prabhas, but the duo always slammed the reports of being in relationship with each other.
Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bay View Projects produly presents Power Star @PawanKalyan as #VakeelSaab.#VakeelSaabFirstLook#PSPK26FirstLook #PSPK26FirstLookFestival@SVC_official #SriramVenu @MusicThaman#PSPK26 @BayViewProjOffl @BoneyKapoor pic.twitter.com/ibBx8DgYAe
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 2, 2020
Nishabdham Trailer: The trailer of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's upcoming movie Nishabdham was released on Friday. Check out the trailer below.
Thara Kalyan controversy: A photo of Thara in an offensive way has been circulating on social media. After the photo went viral, Thara posted a video on Instagram, slamming the trolls and giving it back to those who made a personal attack against her.
