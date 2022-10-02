South Newsmakers: Bigg Boss Tamil 6, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan's GodFather to Suriya's National Award

It is Sunday and like every week, we bring yet another round of South Newsmakers of the Week. It was one busy week in South India as several celebrities gave us some headline-worthy moments. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan attended the grand Hindi trailer launch event of GodFather in Mumbai. There were a lot of celebs like Allu Arjun and Ram Charan who made our gram a little more entertaining. From movies to some interesting events, let's take a look at South Newsmakers of the Week. Suriya’s National Award win:

This week, Suriya received the Best Actor award for Soorarai Pottru at the 68th National Film Awards, held in New Delhi. The actor attended the event with his wife Jyothika. Post the event, Suriya shared a few photos with his family and dedicated his award to his fans. “Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans (sic),” he wrote on Twitter. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru bagged more 3 awards for Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score. Chiranjeevi on Salman Khan working with no remuneration for GodFather

At the GodFather event in Mumbai, Chiranjeevi said, "When my producers went to hand over one big cheque to Sallu Bhai. They had taken the route of managers. The manager went inside and came out at a faster speed. He advised them to not take the risk of paying Salman, as he said - 'Do the producers want to buy my love and affection for Chiranjeevi Garu. “Ram Charan and I are indebted to Sallu Bhai for life,” he added. Also Read| GodFather Hindi Trailer Launch UPDATES:: Salman Khan confirms Ram Charan in his next; Chiranjeevi hints sequel Bigg Boss Tamil 6

The new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was out this week and well, Kamal Haasan returns as a host yet again. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 kickstarts on 9th October 2022 with a launch episode from 6:00 pm onwards. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan give a blockbuster moment

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi came together for the book launch on Allu Ramalingaiah. It was Allu Ramalingaiah’s 100th anniversary and to commemorate that, the family gathered and also inaugurated Allu Studios. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan posing for one blockbuster photo was the highlights of the evening. Also Read| Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha steals the show at a recent event and her videos are too adorable to miss Dhruva Sarja blessed with baby girl

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his better half Prerana Shankar have become proud parents to a baby girl. The actor shared the good news of their firstborn through an Instagram post. Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passes away