South Newsmakers: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan's Maar Thakkar Maar, Krishnam Raju's demise to Naane Varuven teaser

The week it has been, with exciting updates, new movies releases on Friday, and a good buzz about upcoming movies. While Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Nagarjuna's The Ghost, and Dhanush's Naane Varuven and Captain Miller. Well, as we move to the next week, let's take a look at the South newsmakers of the week. If you've missed anything, here's all you need to know about what happened in the South Indian film industry this week. The Ghost

The first single Vegam from Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan's forthcoming action entertainer The Ghost is out. This peppy number is accompanied by the electrifying chemistry of the leads. Mark K Robin is the music director for this much-awaited drama, while the song have been rendered by Bharath and Saurab duo.

RRR RRR is eyeing big for Oscar 2023. Yes, a prediction list by popular International magazine Variety shows that RRR is nominated under four categories. The predicted list also shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan nominated under Best Actors. HIT 2 HIT 2, this second installment in the franchise will be available to the audience in the theatres on the 2nd of December this year. The sequel features Adivi Sesh stepping in the shoes of Vishwak Sen as the main lead.

GodFather The makers of the forthcoming political thriller GodFather have released the first track from the film Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The two stars set the stage on fire with their swift dance moves.



Naane Varuven The teaser of Dhanush's upcoming film Naane Varuven, directed by his brother Selvaraghav was released. The versatile actor gives a powerful performance in this tale of two look-alikes whose lives get intertwined by the hand of fate.

Ponniyin Selvan The makers of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan have released the lyrical video of the latest track from the film, Ratchasa Maamaney. This thumping number celebrates the undying spirit of a warrior on and off the field. Featuring Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhitha Dhulipala, this is the third single from the upcoming historical drama.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli opened up about his next on the stage and left theSpeaking at the event, the RRR director said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!"

Krishnam Raju Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday, at the age of 83. According to reports, Krishnam had been facing health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Rajnath Singh, Chandrababu Naidu and many other celebs attended the funeral and offered condolences to Prabhas.