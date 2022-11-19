South Newsmakers: Hansika Motwani's wedding prep, Krishna's demise to ED grills Puri Jagannadh for Liger

It's been a week in the South, so much has happened, from updates to controversies. Some rumours took the top list of trends as well. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda took a big spot at the theatres and became the biggest box office success. From Hansika Motwani's wedding details to Mahesh Babu's father and superstar Krishna's demise, take a look at the top newsmakers of the week. Sneha and Prasanna's divorce rumours

Reports were doing rounds that all was not well between Kollywood celebrity couple Sneha and Prasanna. Rumoured reports about their divorce also suggested that they have been living separately for a few days now. Sneha has shut down rumours of her divorce from Prasanna. By sharing the latest photo of them together, the actress wrote, "Twining... happy weekend."

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding Popular South actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya. According to reports, the two will exchange wedding vows on 4th December this year. Pinkvilla exclusively got a glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding invite and it looks perfect. The card gives rustic vibes with oxidized details, goodies and invitations printed on their photo. The invite gives a perfect touch of Indian and modern touch. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that 2 OTT giants are in a bid to buy streaming rights.

Krishna passed away The superstar of Tollywood, Krishna passed away today in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu's father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The sad news has sent shockwaves in the Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family, who are coping with back-to-back hard times.



Nayanthara's Gold and Connect updates Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen sharing the screen in the forthcoming comedy thriller Gold. The project touted to be a comedy thriller will release in theatres on 2nd December this year. On the actress' birthday, the teaser of her upcoming film Connect was also released.

Tamannaah Bhatia's wedding rumours Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news lately due to her back-to-back releases. Recently, speculations were doing rounds that the F3 actress will be getting married to a businessman. Clearing the air, she took to her Instagram handle and gave a savage reply. The diva shared a video dressed up as a man on the story section of the app, along with the caption, "Introducing my businessman husband..."

