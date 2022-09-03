South newsmakers: Jr NTR for Brahmatsra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep's movie to Dhruva Sarja's pregnancy

Dhruva Sarja

Kannada star Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerna have announced their pregnancy. The couple are expecting their first child soon. The soon-to-be parents are super excited about their new journey. The Sandalwood actor also took to social media and shared the big news to his fans and well-wishers.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Silambarasan TR's much-awaited film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Menon Vasudev is gearing up for grand release in September. On Friday night, the makers hosted a huge audio launch in Chennai and also unveiled the trailer. The three-minute-long trailer shows Simbu as Muthu, who hails from a village. in a notorious world of crime.

Mega Blockbuster

Rashmika Mandanna, Karthi, and Trishna Krishnan have teamed up with Deepika Padukone and comedian Kapil Sharma for a project titled Mega Blockbuster. They all have shared a similar poster, leaving fans super excited.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The special glimpse video titled Power Glance from Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu was unveiled. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, the makers treated fans with this special video and it gives a glimpse of his bravery and fights against foes and his aura is a pure treat to watch.

The week it was in the South film industry. Although it started slow, the weekend ended with a good number of updates. While Jr NTR attending the event of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra event became the top trend, Pawan Kalyan also grabbed a lot of attention due to his birthday. Well, it is again that time of the week when we round up and bring top news of all the celebrities who made hit the headlines in the South. Take a look below

Gold

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara's bilingual film Gold has got postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on Onam, September 8, has been postponed by a week. Gold will now hit the cinema halls one week after Onam.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has teamed up with Malayalam star Dileep for an upcoming film, directed by Arun Gopy. Tentatively titled D147, the film will mark the debut of Tamannaah in Mollywood. It is directed by Arun Gopy and bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith. D147 is written by Udaykrishna. The film was officially launched with a formal pooja ceremony.

Brahmastra

Jr NTR has extended an apology to his fans after the much-awaited pre-release event for Brahmastra in Hyderabad got cancelled last minute tonight. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the event was cancelled as it did not get a go-ahead from the police.