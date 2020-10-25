South Newsmakers: Jr NTR’s first look video for RRR to arrival of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s baby boy

Starting from the issue surrounding Vijay Sethupathi's called off film 800 to the unveiling of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam's motion poster, here's everything you need to keep yourself updated in the South entertainment industry.

After about six dry months, the industry of entertainment is finally witnessing some glory as the previous week has so many exciting news articles from the South entertainment industry. Starting from the arrival of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s baby boy to the first look video revelation of Jr NTR for his upcoming film RRR, the South entertainment industry has got a bunch of good news articles. On the occasion of Dussehra, several trailers, teasers and first look posters were also revealed by the makers. Scroll on to keep yourself updated with the recent happenings in the South entertainment industry.

Pawan Kalyan’s collaboration with director Saagar K Chandra: Sithara Entertainments have announced that they will be bankrolling Pawan Kalyan’s next film directed by Saagar K Chandra, with music by S Thaman. The announcement was made with a top-notch video with the composer’s power packed background music. Tentatively titled Production Number 12, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

Radhe Shyam’s motion poster release: The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam released the film’s motion poster on Prabhas’ birthday. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, which is set in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Jr NTR’s first look video for RRR: Jr NTR’s look for the upcoming multi-lingual magnum opus RRR was released by Ram Charan and today as a belated birthday surprise for Jr NTR. As soon as the video was shared by the stars, fans went gaga on social media. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It was revealed recently that the team has restarted the shooting schedule of the historical flick.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj Sarja’s new born baby boy: Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj Sarja gave birth to a healthy baby boy today. Photos of the little one were shared on social media with blessings and wishes of his fans. Chiranjeevi’s brother Dhruva Sarja reportedly brought a silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh for the little one. His photos with the baby boy were shared widely across all social media platforms.

Mollywood’s sensational star Prithviraj Sukumaran tested positive for COVID 19: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for COVID 19 while shooting for his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. The actor shared the news on his social media space while releasing a statement regarding the same. He stated that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself until he tests negative for Coronavirus. The shooting of the movie was brought to a halt.

Vijay Sethupathi called it quits for 800 after receiving backlash: After Vijay Sethupathi received a huge backlash for acting in the biopic of Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the actor was requested to walk out of the film by the Srilankan spinner. Sharing a statement from Muttiah, Vijay Sethupathi walked out the film. However, he did not provide any statement regarding the same.

