South Newsmakers: Kajal Aggarwal pregnant, RRR postponed, Nayanthara-Vignesh in Dubai to Samantha's bikini PIC

The last week of 2021 has ended on a high note for the South Indian film industry. It was a big week like any other. Well, it's that time of the week when we give you a round-up of all the biggest news from the South Indian film industry. From Samantha's bikini pic from Goa vacay to Liger teaser and Valimai's release date, here's what went down this week.

Here's a look at all the news and controversies of South Indian cinema that made it to the headlines in the last week of 2021:

1. Samantha bikini photos:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took social media by storm with her photos in bikini from Goa holiday. The stunner shared a super hot picture of herself in a bikini and looked her happiest best. She captioned the photo on Instagram saying, '#goayoubeauty."

2. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan romantic photos:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed New Year 2022 in Dubai. The couple was seen having a gala time together as they ringed in New Year at Burj Khalifa.

3. Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu pregnant:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome their first baby in 2022. Sharing a super cute photo of his ladylove, Gautam wrote, "Here’s looking at you 2022," along with a pregnant woman emoticon in the caption.

4. Allu Arjun gets emotional:

Allu Arjun's emotional speech at Pushpa success event was the highlight of the week. He expressed gratitude to Pushpa director Sukumar and megastar Chiranjeevi for always supporting him. "I'm only grateful to only a few people in life. My parents for giving me life, my grandfather for bringing us into the cinema world, Chiranjeevi for supporting me and Sukumar. After Arya, 5 to 6 later, I bought a car which cost Rs 85 lakhs and when I held the stirring to drive, I thought how did I come so far and the first person who came to mind was Sukumar sir. Without you, I'm nothing, sir," said Allu Arjun in his speech at the event.

5. RRR postponed:

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli has been postponed due to the Omicron virus spread and theatres shut down in most of the states of the country. Sharing a statement on the same, the makers wrote, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

6. Liger teaser:

The much-awaited teaser of Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda was released this week and it promises to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas. The teaser shows the story about a slumdog of Mumbai streets played by VD, becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport. The Pan-India project is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Liger will be out in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022.

7. Valimai release date:

Valimai starring Ajith Kumar is releasing on January 13. One of the much-awaited Tamil films of 2022 is censored with a U/A certificate and the runtime is 178.35 minutes (2 hours 58 mins and 35 secs).