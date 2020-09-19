South Newsmakers: Kamal Haasan’s next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj to Nayanthara’s Goa vacay with Vignesh Shivan

Here are all the unmissable news pieces that happened this week in the South entertainment industry in case you have missed any, for your quick read.

The South entertainment industry has had a busy week with shootings of several big-ticket films including Love Story and Most Eligible Bachelor finally kick-starting. However, some other noteworthy news took place including Kamal Haasan’s next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The other news that took over the internet was Nayanthara’s Goa vacation with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan for his birthday. Here are all the unmissable news pieces that happened this week for your quick read.

1. Kamal 232: A theme poster of Kamal Haasan’s next film with critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj was released by the actor’s home banner Raaj Kamal Productions, which is bankrolling the film. It is anticipated that the film will be a political thriller. While the makers have not yet announced the title or the cast and crew, it was reported that the film will have Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. More details about the film are expected to be made in the coming days.

2. Upendra’s Kabza theme poster released: R Chandru’s next directorial venture with Real Star Upendra has its theme poster released by Ram Gopal Varma on Upendra’s birthday. Titled Kabza, the director himself is producing the film under his home banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises. The film is about the life of an underworld don who ruled over South India. The multilingual film will be shot in three languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and it will be dubbed and released in other languages including Malayalam and Hindi.

3. Suriya’s NEET row: Kollywood actor Suriya raised his voice after the Supreme Court’s decision to conduct NEET exam as per the plan without any postponement. Several cases were filed against the actor after his statements. However, when the cases were brought to hearing, the Madras High Court rejected all the proceedings and issued a clean chit to Suriya.

4. Nishabdham’s OTT release: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham is all set to be released on OTT platform. The lead actors of the film took to social media and revealed abut the same. The film will release on Amazon Prime on October 2, which is on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The film is directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

5. Sandalwood drug scandal: Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani’s interim bail hearing was pushed yet again in the sensational case of Sandalwood drug scandal. Both of them are in the central jail at Parappana Agrahara. Along with the actresses’ plea, some other Sandalwood personalities’ bail pleas will be heard on September 21. Kannada actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale were summoned by the Central Crime Branch in the same case.

6. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Goa vacay: Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan took to his social media space and shared a set of photos of his ladylove and South actress Nayanthara. The filmmaker clicked a few candid photos of Nayanthara with greenery all around and she looked beautiful as ever in a no-makeup look. Apart from this, photos and videos from his birthday bash were also shared by Vignesh.

