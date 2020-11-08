South Newsmakers: Kamal Haasan’s next titled Vikram; Vijay’s distances himself from father’s political party

From Vijay's breaking statement on father's political party announcement to the revelation of Kamal Haasan's next with Lokesh Kanagaraj, here are all the important news articles from the south entertainment industry.

Well, the weekend is here and so we are with the roundup of important news articles from the South entertainment industry. This week, we have many new movie announcements and many filmmakers have announced the status their upcoming films. However, what made the huge headlines are the political party announcement of Thalapathy Vijay’s father SA Chnadrasekar and the title revelation of Kamal Haasan’s next film with director Lokesh Kanagaarj. Here is the list of all the important happenings from the South entertainment industry. Read on for a quick catch up.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s enjoy honeymoon in Maldives; See PHOTOS

1. Kamal Haasan’s next with Lokesh Kanajaraj titled Vikram: A couple of months ago, Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his next directorial venture with Kamal Haasan. While the title and rest of the cast and crew are not announced yet, the director has now announced the title on social on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday. Media reports suggest that the film will be a hard-hitting political thriller. The makers shared that the film is titled Vikram along with a teaser and Kamal Haasan’s first look for the film.

2. It’s a wrap for Simbu’s Eeswaran: Simbu took to his Twitter space and announced that the shooting process of the film was wrapped up and that the film’s teaser will be released on Diwali 2020. Sharing the news, Simbu thanked the cast and crew of the film who helped with the shooting process. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. It was also revealed that Simbu has finished his portions of dubbing for the film.

3. Thalapathy Vijay distances himself from his father’s political party: Thalapathy Vijay’s father and producer SA Chandrasekar announced the formation of a political party for the actor. He also stated that the party was registered in the Election Commission also. Hours after the announcement, Vijay issued a statement saying that he has nothing to do with the party. He also urged his fans not to join the party. In his statement, Vijay added that severe action will be taken against those who misuse his name, photo, or his fan clubs’ name.

4. Makers of Chiranjeevi's Acharya to resume shooting from November 9: As per the latest news update, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya the film’s shooting will be resumed from November 9. The official handle of Konidela Pro Company shared the update in their Twitter handle. The makers of Acharya had to halt the filming work due to the outbreak of COVID 19. The upcoming film will reportedly hit the big screens in summer 2021. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

5. Karnataka High Court dismisses bail plea of Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi: In the recent development of the Sandalwood drug scandal, the Karnataka High Court has now rejected the bail plea of the accused Kannada actors Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi and Prashant Ranka. This comes after the court repeatedly postponed the bail hearing of the actors. After the special NCPD Court denied their bail plea, the family of the actors moved the Karnataka High Court. With this new order, they both will have to remain in the central jail of Parappana Agrahara.

6. Vijay Yesudas escapes unhurt in a road accident: Singer Vijay Yesudas, son of legendary singer KJ Yesudas, met with a car accident last night and fortunately, he escaped unhurt. The accident occurred when the car in which he was traveling, rammed into another car at Thuravoor on the national highway in Alappuzha district. The accident happened at around 11.30 PM earlier this week. According to media reports, the singer was traveling to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram with his friend when the accident occurred.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×