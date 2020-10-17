South Newsmakers: Keerthy Suresh’s casting in Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Radhe Shyam motion poster release date

With new updates on upcoming films and announcement of cast members for biggies, read on for a catch up of all the important things happened in the south entertainment industry.

Well, the weekend is here and so are we with the list of unmissable news articles from the South entertainment industry. Shootings of some more films have started and makers have announced new movies. Though the news of Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding announcement and Amitabh Bachchan’s starring in Adipurush are still the talk of the town, this week we have some exciting pieces of news which one should not miss. Scroll on and read more for a quick catch up regarding all the important happenings in the South entertainment industry.

Keerthy Suresh starring in Sarkaru Vaari Paata: On the birthday of National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh, it was announced that she will be starring as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu, while wishing her on her birthday, shared a photo of her and welcomed her onboard.

Radhe Shyam’s motion poster release date announced: Tollywood star Prabhas took to his Twitter space and announced that his next film titled Radhe Shyam, starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, will have its motion poster released on October 23. Recently, the makers released a special poster of Pooja Hegde on her birthday.

Controversy on Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming biopic on Muttiah Muralitharan: After the release of motion poster of 800, controversies are mounting on the biopic with celebrities calling out Vijay Sethupathi and asking him to opt out of the film. Veteran director Bharathiraja, National Award winning director Cheran have all requested Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of the film saying that it will hurt the feelings of Tamil people across the globe. Vijay Sethupathi is yet to make a comment on the controversy.

Kerala State Film Awards: Kerala State Film Awards 2019-2020 was one of the most awaited events of the year happened last week. A total of 119 movies were nominated for various awards. The screening of the films had started in mid-September. This year, big to small budget films have participated and this is one of the highlights. The news grabbed the headlines across the nation as some of the most popular movies have bagged the award.

Click here to see the complete list of winners.

Madras HC’s warning to Rajinikanth: Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth moved to the Madras High Court seeking a waiver off on property tax for his marriage hall. He stated that the hall remained shut during the period of lockdown and thus there was no revenue from it. The Court, however, warned the actor saying that he was wasting the Court’s time. Following this, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter space and said that it was his mistake and that he should have approached the Chennai corporation for this matter.

Sanjay Dutt to join the sets of KGF: Chapter 2: in November: A few days after the release of his first look for the upcoming pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer. In his video, Sanjay Dutt shared how sure he was about recovering from cancer. He also stated that he will be joining the sets of KGF in the month of November. Though fans are still worried about the actor’s heath status, his recent video has come as a relief to them. Earlier last week, Yash had also joined the sets of the film.

Tovino Thomas’ recovery and discharge from hospital: Mollywood star Tovino Thomas was admitted to a Kochi-based private hospital earlier last week after sustaining injuries during the filming of Kaala. In his recent social media post, the actor announced that he has completely recovered and that he has even been discharged from the hospital. Tovino Thomas stated that he would try to take better care of himself going forward.

Quit Pannuda lyrical video released: Here's an unexpected piece of exciting news to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The makers of Master released the lyrical video of the song Quit Pannuda from the film on Anirudh Ravichander’s birthday. The news was shared by Anirudh. While revealing it, a new poster of Thalapathy Vijay was also revealed by the makers.

