South Newsmakers: KGF 2 teaser, Master gets 100% occupancy in theatres and Varun Tej recovers from COVID 19

From Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 teaser to Varun Tej's recovering from COVID-19, here's a look at top news from South entertainment world.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. The first week of 2021 witnessed a lot in the entertainment world. KGF: Chapter 2's teaser, which was released on Yash's birthday, took social media by storm. On the other hand, Varun Tej fans showered love and support as the actor recovered from COVID-19. The photos of singer Sunitha with Ram and Tamil actress Kayal Anandhi's with assistant director Socrates from their weddings managed to light up the Internet.

Here's a look at the top news of the week:

1. KGF: Chapter 2 teaser: To mark Rocking star Yash's birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 released the film's teaser. The teaser took social media by storm with Yash and Sanjay's Dutt intense and strong act in it. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens this summer. Watch the teaser below.

2. Lyricist Anil Panachooran's demise: Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away this week due to COVID-19. He was 55. Expressing his condolences, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Anil Panachooran on Twitter. A lot of celebs offered condolences on social media.

3. Master 100% occupancy: After Thalapathy Vijay met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Tamil Nadu government has now permitted to open theatres in the state with 100 percent occupancy. Vijay's Master and Simbu's Eeswaran are set to hit big screens during Pongal.

4. Varun Tej recovers COVID-19: Varun Tej, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Christmas party hosted by Ram Charan, has finally recovered. While Ram Charan is yet to share the report about being tested negative, Varun Tej has recovered. He wrote, "Never thought a report saying negative would bring in so much joy to me. Yes, I tested COVID Negative. Thank you so much for your love and prayers."

5. Kayal Anandhi wedding: Actress Anandhi, who shot to fame after featuring in the emotional drama Kayal, tied the knot to assistant director Socrates in an intimate ceremony. The photos of the newlyweds surfaced on social media. Producer and actor JSK Satish Kumar, who attended the wedding, also shared a few photos with the couple. Take a look below.

Today at ⁦@anandhiactress⁩ & #socrates wedding wish couple happy married life with all prosperity ⁦@TSivaAmma⁩ ⁦@pjaijo⁩ ⁦@NaveenFilmmaker⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/GMQgsiSlcD — JSK Satishkumar (@JSKfilmcorp) January 7, 2021

6. Telugu singer Sunitha's second wedding: Popular playback singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta got married to her close friend and entrepreneur Ram Veerapanani on Saturday.

