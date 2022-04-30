South Newsmakers: Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi debate, Vijay Babu sexual assault case, Major release date & more

Yet another week has passed by in the South film industry with many big updates. While the box office chuckled with good numbers by Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan's Acharya and Samantha, Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi debate, Dhanush's Gray Man first look and Samantha's birthday stood at the top for this week's newsmakers. As we move on to next week, let's take a look at top newsmakers.

Samantha

On the occasion of Samantha's birthday, Vijay Deverakonda threw a special surprise to the star actress on the sets. The makers of her mythological drama, Shaakuntalam have unveiled a surreal poster of the star as a princess.

Kiccha Sudeep

South star Kiccha Sudeep's statement of 'Hindi is no longer a national language' has kicked-started a debate in Bollywood. Ajay Devgn reacted to his statement and slammed Sudeep by asking him why films of his mother tongue are then dubbed in Hindi. He replied and said that he respects all languages but what if he typed his response in Kannada too.

Vijay Babu

Noted Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu was charged with sexual assault at Ernakulam South Police station. Reportedly, the complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu several times in a flat in Kochi. Soon after the charges, Vijay Babu in a Facebook live denied allegations and said he is the victim in this case.

Dhanush

Dhanush's first look from his upcoming Hollywood film Gray Man was released and he looked suave in the still posing on top of a car.

Major

Adivi Sesh's biographical drama Major will finally be out in theatres on 3 June this year. Based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film was previously scheduled to open in cinema halls on May 27.

Soorarai Pottru

Suriya officially announced the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Mandan. Suriya is seen flaunting a big smile as he began a new journey on his first Hindi film.

