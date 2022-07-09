South Newsmakers: Liger's Akdi Pakdi song, Ponniyin Selvan teaser, Naresh-Pavitra controversy & more

A happening week it was in the South film industry. New updates from Nagarjuna's The Ghost, Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Vijay Deverakonda's LIer, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan were out. Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara's wedding pics and Ajith Kumar's bike trip pics went viral on the Internet. Resul Pookutty's RRR controversy and Naresh Babu, Pavithra Lokesh wedding rumurs stood as top trends. Here, check out the top news from the South Indian film industry:

Nagarjuna's The Ghost

The teaser of Akkineni Nagarajuna starrer The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru is here. Going by 50 seconds video, the film promises to be high on action and thrilling elements. Sonal Chauhan is the female lead of the film.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got hitched on June 9, are celebrating their first month wedding anniversary. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and treated fans with some memorable inside pics featuring Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam from the wedding day.

Mahesh Babu's SSMB28

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28, announced a big update about the film. The pre-production work has begun and the regular shoot will commence in August. The yet-to-be-titled film will hit the big screens in Summer 2023. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

Ponniyin Selvan teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan was unviled and it is nothing short of grandeur. The teaser revolves around the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century. The teaser has every bit of Mani Ratnam's touch- 'majestic. The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the first part, PS-1 features a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha in lead roles.

Vijay Deverakonda Liger Akdi Pakdi song

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming sports drama Liger have dropped the promo from the film's first song, Akdi Pakdi. From the glimpse, the track looks like a perfect party number. Lijo George-Dj Chetas composed this energetic number, while Baba Bhaskar choreographed it.

Ilayaraja and Vijayendra Prasad

Legendary composer Ilayaraja and noted filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Several celebs from different South industries have been pouring congratulatory wishes to both.

Chiranjeevi's Godfather

Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Telugu remake, Godfather starring Nayanthara and Salman Khan was also out. The teaser gives us a glimpse of Chiranjeevi's stylish look. Also, the Megastar for the first-time sports a salt and pepper look.

Resul Pookutty's RRR controversy

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has ignited a massive debate after he called SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR a gay love story between Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters. Along with the netizens, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda and, music composer MM Keeravani slammed him.

Naresh Babu & Pavithra Lokesh

Naresh Babu caught the headlines for marrying fourth time to Pavithra Lokesh. However, he denied the reports stating he is being defamed by his wife Ramya Raghupathi for sending a divorce notice. Amidst the controversy, a video of Ramya attacking Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh with her slipper at a hotel in Mysore has surfaced on social media.