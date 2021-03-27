South Newsmakers: Marakkar, Asuran, Jersy’s National Award to Pooja Hegde starring in Vijay’s Thalapathy 65

From the release of most awaited South films like Rang De and One to the launch of exciting projects, here are all the important events that made the headlines from the South entertainment industry.

We are back for the fans of South entertainment industry with all the unmissable and important events that made the headlines. This week has been pretty colourful as the National Film Awards were announced and almost all the critically acclaimed and highly anticipated films have bagged the awards. Other than the National Awards, Tollywood has been pretty busy with the release of new movies. It has to be agreed that the past week has seen the most film releases ever since the relaxations in lockdown.

1. National Film Awards: The 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22 and the South Indian film industry has witnessed many big wins in all the languages. The Kollywood industry bagged seven awards: Best Actor – Dhanush for Asuran, Best Tamil Film – Asuran, Best Supporting Actor – Vijay Sethupathi, Best Music Composer – D Imman for Viswasam, Special Jury Award – Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Best Audiography – Resul Pookutty for Oththa Seruppu, Special Mention: Biriyaani (Malayalam), Best Telugu Film: Jersey, Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam, Best Kannada Film: Akshi, Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Maharshi, Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana, Best Choreography: Maharshi, Best Lyrics: Kolaambi, Best Editing: Jersey, Best Cinematography: Jallikattu, Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam) Best Special Effects: Siddharth Priyadarshan for Marakkar (Malayalam), Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

2. Ram Charan’s Birthday Poster: Ram Charan celebrated his 36th birthday today and he received wishes from celebrities across the industry. Special posters of his upcoming films Acharya and RRR were released by the makers. His look for Acharya was released by Chiranjeevi, who will be seen playing the lead role in the Koratala Siva directorial. His look as Sitarama Raju from RRR was released by the makers a day before his birthday.

3. Vignesh Shivan hints at engagement with Nayanthara: A couple of days back, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with his ladylove Nayanthara while showing a glimpse of their romantic life. In the photo, Nayanthara was seen resting her hand on Vignesh Shivan’s chest while a ring was seen in the photo. Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan captioned it in Tamil “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu...." which translates to soul entangled with the fingers. As soon as the photo came up, fans showered the post with congratulatory messages anticipating their engagement.

4. Pooja Hegde starring in Vijay’s Thalapathy 65: It was announced by the makers of Thalapathy 65 a couple of days back that Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Thalapathy Vijay will be collaborating with director Nelson Dilipkumar and the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Announcing the news, the makers shared a stylish video of Pooja and wrote, “The gorgeous @hegdepooja onboard as the female lead of #Thalapathy65!”

5. Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz was launched: In 2019, Mohanlal announced that he will be making his directorial debut with a film titled Barroz. The film was launched after a long wait and Mohanlal shared glimpses of the formal pooja ceremony on his social media handle. The event was attended by Mollywood biggies including Prithviraj and Mammootty.

6. Release of most awaited Tollywood films: After a huge break for the pandemic, Tollywood is witnessing its old glory yet again. Most anticipated films including Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal’s Aranya, Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De were released this week and both the films have received huge positive responses from the audience.

7. Release of big ticket Mollywood films: Tovino Thomas’ Kala and Mammootty’s One were released on the big screens this week. Kala is directed by Rohit VS and it is a thriller. Kala also has Divya Pillai, Lal and Sumesh Moor playing the pivotal roles. On the other hand, One is directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and written by Bobby & Sanjay, the film also stars Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shankar Ramakrishnan.

