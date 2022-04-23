South Newsmakers: Naryan Das Narang demise, Kajal Aggarwal's baby, Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kadhal trailer & more

This week was most happening in the South film industry. With KGF: Chapter 2 grand box records and many new updates. Many trailers of upcoming movies like Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal, CBI 5, Ante Sundaraniki and others released. While some movies wrapped up the shoot, some new movies got launched. However, Kajal Aggarwal's birth of a baby boy was the biggest highlight of the week. As we move on to next week, take a look at the top south newsmakers of the week.

CBI 5 The Brain

The trailer of Mammotty's CBI 5 The Brain, from the fifth franchise was released. Mammotty as Sethurama Iyer is investigating a sensitive murder case and is on a mission to crack it. After 15 years, CBI and Mammootty are returning back and are set to release on May 1 in theaters.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The trailer of Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal is a rib-tickling comedy about a guy in love with two women at the same time. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is a lighthearted comedy about a love triangle featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrapped up its shoot completely. The makers released an intense poster and title song, which went viral on the Internet.

Saani Kaayidham

Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh's Saani Kaayidham is skipping theatrical release and will premier directly on Amazon Prime Videos on May 6th. The makers also released the teaser and promises a revenge crime thriller that will keep you hooked to the seats.

VD11

Vijay Deverakonda's next has been announced with a formal pooja ceremony and also stars Samantha as the female lead. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Vijay has flew for the first schedule.

Yash

Yash took to his social media handle and thanked everyone for overwhelming support and love for him and his movie KGF 2. He also shared an interesting story about the faith and dreams of a young boy.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby boy on April 19. They have named him Neil. The new mommy in town also penned a heartwarming note sharing her delivery experience, the difficulties, and happy moments.

Ante Sundaraniki

The makers of Ante Sundaraniki have released the much-awaited teaser of the film starring Nani and Nazriya Fahadh, directed by Vivek Athreya. The film promises a fun romantic comedy entertainer.

Narayan Das Narang

Narayan Das Narang passed away on Tuesday at Star hospital while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the producer was suffering from health issues for a few months. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and many other celebs attended the funeral.

