South Newsmakers: Nazriya Nazim takes social media break, Naga Chaitanya's Custody to Samantha's Shaakuntalam

This week, the South Indian film industry witnessed many big announcements. It was another interesting week for moviegoers as the first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh was unveiled and it took social media by storm. Also, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's much-awaited Tamil-Telugu film Custody hit the screens on Friday and it opened to decent reviews by the audience and critics alike.

On the other hand, Samantha's last film Shaakuntalam gets an OTT release, here we bring to you South Newsmakers of the Week.

Nazriya Nazim on a social media detox

Nazriya Nazim, wife of Fahadh Faasil and a popular Malayalam actress has left her fans worried with her latest social media post. Nazriya took to social media yesterday and informed her fans that she has decided to go on a 'DND mode' for a while. "Taking a break from all social media... It's time... Will miss all your love and messages here... Will be back soon... I promise... #DNDmode," wrote Nazriya Nazim.

Naga Chaitanya's Custody



Naga Chaitanya's much-awaited film, Custody released this Friday and it opened to mixed response from the audience and critics alike. According to media reports, the film has managed to earn decent at the box office.

Samantha's Shaakuntalam gets an OTT release date



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is out on Amazon Prime Video from May 11. Directed by Gunashekar, the film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The mythological film was released in theatres on April 24 but failed to do well at the box office. Producer Dil Raju, in one of the interviews, said that Shaakuntalam is one of the biggest flops and has incurred losses in his 25-year-long career.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Glimpse



The much-awaited first teaser of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released this week and it has managed to create the much-needed hype. It was unveiled by Pawan Kalyan’s fan Satish at Sandhya theatre, Hyderabad amidst the crew. Blockbuster Gabbar Singh duo Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar is set to create the magic again after almost a decade. Holding a tea in his hand, we’re introduced to Bhagat Singh, a stylish cop at Mahankali Police Station, Pathargunj. The power-packed maas first glimpse ends with the lines - ‘Ee saari performance baddalaipoddi'.

Kushi's First Song Na Roja Nuvve



The first song Na Roja Nuvve from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi was released this week. The peppy romantic track which is sung and composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab gives us a glimpse into the beginning of Vijay and Samantha's love story in the film.

