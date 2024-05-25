South Newsmakers of the Week: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 second song teaser, Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD to Samantha’s viral quote post

As the third week of May progressed, we saw some of the big happenings in the South film industry that set social media on fire. The most-awaited grand pre-release event of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan Kalki 2898 AD unfolded at Hyderabad, and of course, can't miss the announcement video launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule's second single.

Further, the week also witnessed Oo Antava star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on Instagram, which created a fan frenzy. If you have missed any of the happenings this week, then don't worry. We have got you covered.

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THIS WEEK

1. Meet Bujji of Kalki 2898 AD

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the grand pre-release event of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, one of the most highly anticipated pan-India films of the year, since its announcement.

Finally, amid a massive footfall of moviegoers, the event unfolded at the Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad on May 22.

After building much anticipation among fans, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled their special robot, Bujji. What stood out was the captivating introduction of Bujji, with Prabhas making a stylish arrival at the venue, riding this custom-designed vehicle (the Bujji car). The makers also released an almost 1-minute teaser to debut Bujji.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic sci-fi film set in a post-apocalyptic future that will hit theatres on June 27, 2024. Per reports, the story and its character are inspired by Hindu mythology.

The film features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others, in pivotal roles.

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule's second single announcement

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year 2024. The movie has already generated immense buzz among moviegoers. Recently, the makers of Pushpa unveiled the announcement video of their second track, titled Angaaron (The Couple Song), on May 23.

The official music partners posted a video on their YouTube channel that begins with a person asking Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) if they are going to release Pushpa's second single and what the name of that song is, to which Rashmika responds in her Srivalli-style and sings the starting paragraph while doing Pushpa's iconic pose. The song is set to be released on May 29.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on Instagram

The Yashoda actress shared a quote about seeing someone win that seemed to confuse everyone on social media. Soon after her post, fans took to her comments section and speculated that the post was about the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on May 22, and the Theri actress is rooting for Virat Kohli's RCB team.

What do you think the speculations were, or was Samantha's post hinting at something else?

4. Naga Chaitanya watches Manam

Last but not least, how can we forget about the 10th anniversary re-release of the 2014 Telugu blockbuster, Manam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya?

Rejoicing the 10th year of its release, the Custody actor watched the movie with the fans in the theater, and he was deeply moved to see the craze of the film even now after so many years.

Manam is special for Naga Chaitanya for many reasons, one of which is his collaboration with his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who played the leading lady in the movie. The film not only portrayed their on-screen chemistry but also marked the beginning of their relationship.

