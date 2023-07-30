South Newsmakers Of The Week: Captain Miller teaser to Vijay Sethupathi's first look from Jawan

We are back with our weekly edition- South Newsmakers of the Week. Dhanush's Captain Miller teaser to Vijay Sethupathi's first intense look from Atlee's Jawan, the updates of these 2 upcoming films have set high expectations among moviegoers. In another interesting news, Varun Tej is all set to marry his ladylove Lavanya Tripathi in Italy.

Here's a look at the important events that happened in the South Indian Film industry.

Captain Miller Teaser:

The highly anticipated Captain Miller teaser, starring Dhanush was released this week, on the special occasion of the leading man's 40th birthday. The 1.33 minutes teaser shows Dhanush in a never seen before intense avatar. GV Prakash's exceptional background score adds the right element to every frame. The historical action-adventure film features young actress Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead opposite Dhanush.

Vijay Sethupathi's first look from Jawan:

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan unveiled the first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi this week. Described as the ‘dealer of death’, Vijay's captivating first look poster from the film has hyped expectations for this Atlee directorial. Vijay Sethipathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in Jawan. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, the much-awaited film is releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Samantha's Bali vacation



Samantha is currently on an acting break but luckily this has not resulted in her social media break. As she is on a much-needed break, Sam is exploring Bali and has been sharing her happy moments from the trip. From enjoying Bali's local food to taking adventurous rides, she is living her lift to the fullest along with her friend Anusha Swamy. For the unversed, Samantha is on a six months break after wrapping up all of her work commitments. She has two big releases- Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and Vaarun Dhawan's Citadel India.

Varun Tej to have a destination wedding with Lavanya Tripathi



Pinkvilla exclusively reported Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will have a grand destination wedding in Italy. Tollywood's one of the most talked-about couples right now is all set to get married soon in Italy. For the unversed, Varun and Lavanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 10.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu puts her balance to the test and pulls off challenging acro stunt; VIDEO