South Newsmakers of the Week: Captain Vijayakanth’s demise, Lokesh’s Leo 2 plans to Prabhas’ Spirit details

The past week was filled with news from all over the South Indian film industries, with some breaking our hearts while others excited us for the future.

From Dhanush announcing his third directorial venture with an ensemble cast of young actors to celebs of South India celebrating Christmas with their family and friends, we saw a lot happening this week. Let’s dive in deeper.

Top News of this week

Captain Vijayakanth’s demise

Former superstar of Tamil cinema and the founder of the Tamil Nadu political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Vijayakanth affectionately called Captain Vijayakanth or Puratchi Kalignar Vijayakanth passed away this week at 71.

The late actor had been suffering from age-related illness for a while but recently he contracted COVID-19 and also had pneumonia which led to his demise. The entire Tamil film fraternity was in shambles with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay personally attending the funeral service. Many people all over India also expressed their condolences to the late actor.

Hi Nanna success meet

The makers of Hi Nanna held a success meet event this week with Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara Khanna, and the rest of the crew coming together to celebrate the success of the film. Hi Nanna revolves around a doting father and his 6-year-old daughter who find their lives taking a swift turn when the woman he loves gets married to someone else.

The film directed by debutant Shouryuv had music crafted by Hesham Abdul Wahab with the film slated to be released on Netflix for streaming from January 4th, 2024.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s possible plans for Leo 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj was recently spotted at a college event where he talked about his plans for the LCU and about his next project with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Lokesh revealed that the tentatively titled Thalaivar 171 will be an action-packed film but will have no connection to the use of drugs or cannabis in the film. He also mentioned that Rajinikanth will be seen in a negatively shaded role.

When asked about a sequel to the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Lokesh revealed that he hasn’t thought anything about a sequel but it is an open possibility and also added that it’s always a pleasure to work with Thalapathy Vijay. Along with that, he revealed he wants to focus on his current commitments.

Thalapathy 68 titled The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)

The makers of Thalapathy 68 starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by Venkat Prabhu have finally announced the title and name of their film as The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). The film features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, possibly as father and son.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and many more.

Pranay Reddy Vanga reveals details about Prabhas’ Spirit

Pranay Reddy Vanga, the brother of Sandeep Reddy Vanga in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said that Prabhas will be seen playing a police officer in the film who much like other characters of Sandeep Vanga would also have an angry young man kind of trope. He also revealed that the film will begin shooting in six months with Prabhas being the only confirmed cast of the film.

Additionally, Pranay Vanga also conveyed that Sandeep’s project with Allu Arjun hasn't yet developed and has only been announced to lock the dates with the star.

