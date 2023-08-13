South Newsmakers Of The Week: Director Siddique's demise to Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana's sudden death

This week, the South Indian film industry witnessed not one but three shocking demises- director Siddique, Tamil actor Sindhu and Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana. The industry is struck by an unimaginable tragedy as celebs and fans mourn the loss of not one, but three celebs. In another interesting news for moviegoers, Rajinikanth's Jailer has exceeded Rs. 100 crores mark at the box office, in three days, with a sum of Rs. 115.50 crores. Here's a look at the top news of the week that shook the industry in a way.

Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana is no more

Sandalwood actor and television reality show judge Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passed away on August 7. Spandana, 44, died of cardiac arrest while she was on holiday in Bangkok. She is the daughter of retired police officer B K Shivaram, in 2007. "The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted as he offered his heartfelt condolences. Vijay and Spandana married in 2007. The couple has a son.

Director Siddique passes away

In another shocking piece of news, Malayalam director Siddique passed away on Tuesday, 8 August, at age 63, due to cardiac arrest. Malayalam cinema has lost another gem of a talent, who was known to bring humor into dialogues like no other. He was laid to rest on August 8 at the Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid with full state honours. Suriya, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty and many others from the South Indian Film industry paid homage to the late director.

Tamil actor Vishal's marriage rumors:

Reports had been doing rounds that Tamil actor Vishal will be tying the knot with actress Lakshmi Menon. Vishal took to Twitter and reacted clarifying, "Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless. The reason behind my response is only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress. You are invading and spoiling a girl’s private life and maligning her image. It’s not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time and who I am getting married to in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially. God Bless."

Big releases of the week:

Rajinikanth's Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar hit the screens this week. While Jailer, also starring Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar has managed to set box office records, Bhola Shankar failed to create any buzz due to bad reviews by the audience and critics alike.

Tamil actress Sindhu of Angadi Theru fame passes away:

The week witnessed not one but 3 deaths in the South Indian film industry. Tamil film Angadi Theru actress Sindhu died on August 7 after fighting a long battle with cancer. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was 44.

