South Newsmakers of the Week: From Jr NTR’s War 2 schedule, Trisha in Telugu to Salaar Overseas Report

The past week was filled with amazing news from all over the South Indian film industries, sharing and enjoying new and fresh updates of various films and actors.

From celebrating Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday with the title announcement of his next Vettaiyan, the confirmation of a short film as the origin of LCU, and many more news being spread across. For now, let’s see the major news that turned heads this week the most!

Take a look at the top news of the week below

Jr NTR to kickstart the shoot of War 2 from March/April 2024

The RRR star Jr NTR is all set to feature alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherji. The actor is currently shooting for his next film Devara Part 1 with director Koratal Siva and will wrap it up by January 2024. The actor will join War 2 in March or April of next year and will then move ahead with his project with Prashanth Neel.

Ram Charan to wrap up Game Changer soon; RC 16 begins in April 2024

Coming to the other RRR star Ram Charan is also nearing the completion of his next film Game Changer with director S Shankar. The film which is a political drama is set to finish Ram Charan’s parts by February, after which the actor would go ahead to star in the film RC 16 directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. As per sources, RC 16 is expected to start filming from April 2024.

Trisha Krishnan makes a comeback to Telugu cinema

Trisha Krishnan has been on a roll for a few years now. Her recent hits of 2023, including films like Leo and Ponniyin Selvan - 2 were successful ventures. Owning to the victory of these, it seems that Trisha Krishnan is making a stellar return to Telugu cinema after a few years. In addition to rumors of being part of Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas’ next film, it is also expected that Trisha would also be featuring opposite Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna for their two new films as well.

Salaar Overseas Report

Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel is set to enter the landscape of films in a few days, and prior to this, an overseas censor report of the film had come out. The film which features an action-drama with a core emotional plot about two friends seems to have a cliffhanger ending similar to Prabhas’ Baahubali. The film’s ending in the first part will leave with a finale like that which will only be uncovered in its second part.

