South Newsmakers Of The Week: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's NTR30 launch, Kantara prequel to Manchu family feud

We are back with our weekly edition- 'South Newsmakers Of The Week', a roundup of all the big news, gossip, announcements, and much more from the Southern Film Industry. This week witnessed three big announcements- Jr NTR's NTR30 launch, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's new film, and a big update on the Kantara prequel.

In a piece of unfortunate news, Ajith Kumar's father PS Mani passed away on March 24. Mani had been suffering from paralysis and other age-related ailments. Here's a look at all that happened in the South Indian film industry this week.

South Newsmakers Of The Week

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's new film



Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin's have teamed up yet again with director Venky Kudumula for an untitled film. The film was launched on Friday with a puja ceremony in presence of megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended the event as chief guest. This is the second collaboration between Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and Venky Kudumula after Bheeshma.

Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu's fight

All is not well in the Manchu family. Manchu brothers- Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu apparently engaged in a fight, which is said to be a minor disagreement between siblings. Manoj Manchu posted a video of Vishnu, shot at a relative's place. Manoj can be heard saying how Vishnu keeps physically assaulting their relatives and close ones. Though Manoj deleted the video from his Instagram story, it went viral in no time. Amidst all the drama, Manoj Manchu tweeted, "Fighting for what is right, than live passively amidst all that is wrong – Suzy Kassem.” Another post read, “Negativity is the enemy of creativity – David Lynch."

Jr NTR, Kortala Siva's NTR30



Jr NTR, Kortala Siva's NTR30's opening ceremony took place on March 23rd, with formal puja. Janhvi Kapoor, the leading lady of the film also attended the launch ceremony of the film in Hyderabad. Besides the star cast, the NTR30 launch witnessed SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and other biggies from the industry. This yet-to-be-titled film marks the South debut of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi. NTR30 is produced by big banners like- NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively.

Ajith Kumar's father passes away



P Subramaniam Mani, father of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar passed away on March 25 in Chennai. STR and Thalapathy Vijay personally visited Ajith's house to offer condolences. The family also released a statement on P Subramaniam Mani's demise and stated that the last rites will be a family affair. "Our father, P.S. Mani passed away in the early hours of this morning in his sleep after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago," read Ajith Kumar's family statement on P Subramaniam Mani's demise. Reportedly, Mani had been suffering from paralysis and other age-related ailments for some time now.

Kantara prequel



Rishab Shetty kickstarted scripting for the Kantara prequel and the announcement of the same was made on the special occasion of Ugadi. On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates," reads the official statement released by the makers of Kantara.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda divorce rumours



Strong reports have been doing rounds that all is not well between Ram Charan's cousin sister Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Apparently, Niharika and Chaitanya JV, both have deleted their wedding photos on Instagram, thus hinting at their separation. However, both of them have not reacted to the speculations of them heading for a divorce.



