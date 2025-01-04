South Newsmakers of the week: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29's formal launch to Ram Charan’s Game Changer's trailer release

Beginning 2025 with a bang, many exciting developments have transpired across the South Indian cinema industry, paving the way for several noteworthy moments. As we step into the new year with numerous updates yet to unfold, let’s take a look at some of the most buzzing highlights from the South industry this week!

South Newsmakers of the week:

1. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 begins with formal launch

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are notably collaborating for the first time on the movie tentatively titled SSMB29 or SSRMB. With the visionary director and superstar joining hands for the very first time, the makers have officially marked the beginning of the film with a formal launch.

The launch of the film was conducted on January 2, 2025, with a pooja ceremony exclusively for the film’s cast and crew. As the movie is expected to begin shooting in April 2025, it will likely continue until the end of 2026.

Moreover, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the makers have roped in actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play the female lead. According to a source close to the development, the movie is expected to showcase a never-before-seen story that combines a jungle adventure with espionage.

2. Yash pens a heartwarming request to fans ahead of his birthday

KGF star Yash is currently working on his film Toxic with director Geetu Mohandas. As the actor prepares to celebrate his 39th birthday on January 8, he penned a heartfelt post requesting his fans to refrain from extravagant celebrations.

Citing tragic incidents that occurred in past years, Yash decided to make a formal appeal to his followers via his social media handle. In his post, the actor said, “It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings.”

The actor also mentioned that he will be busy this year on his birthday, as he will be out of town for a shoot. However, he assured his fans that their wishes would always reach him.

See the official post here:

3. Naga Vamsi sparks debate with veteran producer Boney Kapoor

In a recent roundtable interview with Galatta Plus, leading Indian producers, including Boney Kapoor, Naga Vamsi , Archana Kalpathi, and others, engaged in a discussion about Indian cinema and its evolving market.

During the conversation, Lucky Baskhar producer Naga Vamsi shared his perspective on Bollywood, stating, “It might sound really harsh, but we South Indians have changed the way Bollywood looks at cinema. Bollywood is stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu. You witnessed a change with Baahubali, RRR, Animal, and Jawan.”

His remarks sparked a heated debate with producer Boney Kapoor, as the discussion delved into the shifting preferences of audiences over the years and the evolving dynamics of Indian cinema.

4. Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi postpones from Pongal 2025

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi has been making quite the buzz since it was announced to release in theaters soon. However, to the dismay of fans, the much-awaited film was postponed.

The movie was initially announced for release on Pongal 2025 but due to “unavoidable” reasons, the makers had to take this decision. A new update about the film’s release is yet to be made by the makers. The action thriller flick directed by Magizh Thirumeni also features actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in key roles.

See the official post here

5. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer trailer release

After a long gap, Global Star Ram Charan is all set to return to theaters this Sankranti with his highly anticipated movie Game Changer. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers hosted a grand trailer launch event, with SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The movie, a political action thriller, features Ram Charan as a righteous IAS officer determined to fight corruption in the political system.

The film is directed by Shankar , following his work on Indian 2. Kiara Advani stars as the female lead and Ram Charan’s romantic interest. In addition to the leads, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and many others in pivotal roles.

